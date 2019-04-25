NFL Draft Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Arizona Cardinals are officially on the clock with the No. 1 overall selection as the 2019 NFL Draft takes place from Nashville, Tennessee on Thursday night. This will be the 84th annual event in the history of the League.

Coverage of the draft (Round 1 on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET; Rounds 2-3 on Friday at 7 p.m. ET; Rounds 4-7 on Saturday at noon ET) will be televised on NFL Network, ESPN and ABC.

2019 NFL Draft Preview

Round 1 will begin with probably some boos for NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Thursday, continuing with both Round 2 and Round 3 on Friday, and concluding with the remaining four rounds on Saturday. The Cardinals, who finished 3-13 last season, hold the No. 1 pick. The San Francisco 49ers will select second, the New York Jets third, Oakland Raiders fourth, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers round out the top five selections, for now, on Thursday.

Here is an updated list of the current draft order for Round 1:

1. Arizona Cardinals

2. San Francisco 49ers

3. New York Jets

4. Oakland Raiders

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

6. New York Giants

7. Jacksonville Jaguars

8. Detroit Lions

9. Buffalo Bills

10. Denver Broncos

11. Cincinnati Bengals

12. Green Bay Packers

13. Miami Dolphins

14. Atlanta Falcons

15. Washington Redskins

16. Carolina Panthers

17. Giants (via the Cleveland Browns; Odell Beckham Jr. trade)

18. Minnesota Vikings

19. Tennessee Titans

20. Pittsburgh Steelers

21. Seattle Seahawks

22. Baltimore Ravens

23. Houston Texans

24. Raiders (via the Chicago Bears; Khlail Mack trade)

25. Philadelphia Eagles

26. Indianapolis Colts

27. Raiders (via the Dallas Cowboys; Amari Cooper trade)

28. Los Angeles Chargers

29. Seattle Seahawks (via the Kansas City Chiefs; Frank Clark trade)

30. Packers (from New Orleans Saints; Marcus Davenport 2018 Draft trade)

31. Los Angeles Rams

32. New England Patriots

Here is a complete look at all seven rounds and 254 total selections through Saturday.

Entering Thursday, the Patriots and Giants are each tied for the most selections in the 2019 NFL Draft with 12 apiece. The Seahawks, despite acquiring the Chiefs’ 2019 first-round draft pick in the recent Clark trade, and Bears are each tied for the least amount of selections with five. The notable franchises that, as of now, do not select in Round 2 are the Jets, Ravens, Seahawks, Bears and Rams.

Also of note; the Raiders, led by general manager Mike Mayock and head coach Jon Gruden, have four selections in the first 35 and are likely to be active all weekend. Oakland also acquired Antonio Brown from the Steelers in the offseason for third and fifth-round draft picks, but will likely fill one hole and need to replace another as running back Marshawn Lynch, who played the past two seasons in the Bay Area after coming out of retirement, is reportedly retiring for good now after 11 NFL seasons.

The Cardinals hired former Texas Tech offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury as head coach, and have been linked to Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray throughout the entire draft process. Arizona is attempting to follow in the footsteps of Cleveland last year, who made another Oklahoma QB, Baker Mayfield, the No. 1 overall pick. The other player heavily linked to the first-overall selection is Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa, whose brother, Joey, currently plays for the Los Angeles Chargers. From there, is anybody’s guess.

Arizona’s selection will ultimately dictate the direction of the first round. By passing on Murray, the Raiders, who have also been heavily linked to the 2018 Heisman Trophy (just like Mayfield who won in 2017) winner, could maneuver and use extra selections to move to No. 2 or No. 3, depending on other teams. Other rumors around the NFL entering Thursday include the Redskins’ interest in acquiring a quarterback, preferably Ohio State product Dwayne Haskins (50 touchdowns in 2018), and Giants’ infatuation with Duke’s Daniel Jones, possibly as early as No. 6.

Good Morning Football host and FOX Sports NFL writer Peter Schrager leaked some valuable tidbits Wednesday elaborating on things to watch out for heading into Thursday:

Annual tradition… 10 nuggets I’m hearing the night before the Draft … 1. Three offensive tackles could go end up going top ten. Jawaan Taylor/Andre Dillard/Jonah Williams. Better chance of a team trading up for an OT than QB. — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) April 25, 2019

Though quarterbacks usually dominate draft discussion, this year’s crop is ultimately strongest on the defensive end, specifically in the trenches, with defensive backs bringing up the rear later in Round 1. Notable defensive players who will be discussed by analysts Thursday and will have a major impact on the activity throughout the course of Round 1 include:

Key 2019 NFL Draft Defensive Prospects:

Kentucky Defensive End/Outside Linebacker Josh Allen

Alabama Defensive Tackle/Interior Defensive Lineman Quinnen Williams

Mississippi State DE/OLB Montez Sweat

Houston DT Ed Oliver

Michigan DL Rashan Gary

LSU LB Devin White

Michigan LB Devin Bush

Mississippi State DT Jeffery Simmons (injury concerns due to torn ACL; documented history of domestic violence)

Clemson DE Clelin Ferrell

Clemson DT Christian Wilkins

Clemson DE/DT Dexter Lawrence (suspended for the 2019 College Football Playoff National Championship Game for failing a drug test)

LSU Cornerback Greedy Williams

Temple CB Rock Ya-Sin

This year’s draft class also features multiple offensive linemen worth taking in the first round, some as high as the top 10. Included in that list are tackles Jonah Williams (Alabama) and Cody Ford (Oklahoma), as well as center Garrett Bradbury (NC State). Most of the OL players available in Round 1 are versatile, excel in both pass- and run-blocking, and will likely be impact players immediately at the next level.

What this particular draft class doesn’t have, though, is depth in skill-position players. After a streak of consecutive drafts with notable running backs and wide receivers selected in Round 1, this year may not have a player at either position picked on Thursday. The best bet would be Oklahoma WR Marquise Brown, who Schrager mentioned as a likely candidate to be the first receiver off the board. The other name to watch is D.K. Metcald; although his production at Ole Miss was spotty, there is barely any body fat on him.

For a more detailed look at several of these prospects, including a bigger picture idea of how the first two days might go, The Ringer updated their 2019 NFL Draft Top 100 Guide on Wednesday. The 100-deep ranking should provide a good baseline and synopsis for how Rounds 1-3 play out, although the complete unpredictability is ultimately what makes the NFL Draft one of the most must-see events on the yearly sports calendar.