Notre Dame vs UConn Women’s Final Four Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The No. 1 seed Notre Dame Fighting Irish will meet the No. 2 seed UConn Huskies in the women’s Final Four at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, on Friday.

The game is scheduled to start around 9 p.m. ET (after Baylor vs Oregon) and will be televised on ESPN2. But if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of ESPN2 via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Notre Dame vs UConn Preview

The Huskies edged No. 1 seed Louisville 80-73 on Sunday to reach their 12th consecutive Final Four. They’re seeking their seventh title of that Final Four streak.

“I don’t think it’s supposed to happen,” head coach Geno Auriemma said, according to the Associated Press. “Not in today’s world the way things change and teams keep getting better and better. It’s not normal. It’s something that’s hard to describe because even if you’re writing a book and making it up, people would say it doesn’t happen in real life. It has happened in real life, I’m still boggled, my mind doesn’t get how it can happen this many years in a row with a different cast of characters that change so often. No it’s not normal, it’s not normal.”

Huskies senior Katie Lou Samuelson scored a game-high 29 points against the Cardinals, going 7-of-12 from 3-point range and 8-of-9 from the free-throw line.

“She made some shots today that only really special players make at this particular time,” Auriemma said of her star guard, per AP. “This is when players separate themselves in these games.”

Samuelson averages 18.5 points per game, second on the team, adding 6.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 1.2 steals per contest. Senior forward Napheesa Collier leads the team with 21 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks per game.

“It’s amazing just to be part of this program, just to wear this name on our chest every day,” Samuelson said, per AP. “You know you’re part of something special. And they’ve created something amazing here. And for us we just want to be part of that and keep it going as long as we can.”

To reach the championship, the Huskies will first need to go through the defending champs, Notre Dame.

In the Elite Eight, the Fighting Irish trailed the No. 2 seed Stanford Cardinal by nine early in the second half before storming back for an 84-68 victory.

“That was unbelievable,” Notre Dame head coach Muffet McGraw said, according to WGN. “First half, could not make a shot. I thought we looked just completely out of sorts, very unlike what we normally look like. I think credit Stanford’s defense. They were hitting the boards hard.

“They were packing it in. We couldn’t get anything going. And then second half we looked like ourselves again.”

Senior guard Arike Ogunbowale averages 21.5 points and 1.9 steals per game, both team highs. She dropped 21 on Stanford, and teammate Jackie Young, a junior guard, led all participants with 25.

“We know we’re not done yet, so we’re celebrating now, but we’ve got to get back to work,” Ogunbowale said, per WGN.