Nuggets vs Warriors Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable [Apr 2]

In a potential Western Conference Finals preview, the Golden State Warriors will host the Denver Nuggets at Oracle Arena on Tuesday.

Nuggets vs Warriors Preview

The Nuggets have dropped three of their last five contests to fall a game behind the Warriors for first place in the Western Conference.

On Sunday, they fell to the Washington Wizards 95-90 at home after All-Star center Nikola Jokic got hit with a pair of technicals and an automatic ejection for arguing with official James Capers in the fourth quarter.

“He gave me a technical then I said something back,” Jokic said after the defeat, according to The Denver Post. “He said, ‘Do you want another one?’ I said, ‘I don’t care.’ And he gave me another one.”

Jokic’s animated discussion with the ref took place after the 24-year-old tied the game up at 88 with under four minutes to play. He finished with 23 points on 11-of-15 shooting, 14 rebounds, four assists, a pair of steals, and a block.

“He can’t get tossed,” head coach Mike Malone said, per The Denver Post. “I don’t care what they do to him and how bad the refereeing is. … He’s too valuable for our team.”

The Nuggets also closed the game without starting point guard Jamal Murray. An ankle sprain ended Murray’s night in the third quarter; he scored 12 points in 21 minutes.

Two nights earlier, Murray scored 27 points on 11-of-20 shooting and dished nine assists without a turnover in a road victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

“It’s always easy to get up for playing against (Thunder guard) Russell Westbrook, one of the best players to play his position,” Malone said on Sunday, per The Denver Post. “Well, tonight it doesn’t matter if you’re playing against (Wizards guard) Tomas Satoransky, it has to be the same kind of mind-set. It’s not about who you’re playing, it’s about you preparing to play at a high level every single night, and I think Jamal is starting to get that. He was phenomenal in that game, not just from a stats standpoint but just from a leadership, poise, control and running your team standpoint as well. And that was great to see.”

The Warriors are coming off a 137-90 beatdown of the Charlotte Hornets at home. The reigning champions shot 53-of-88 (60.2 percent) from the field and 21-of-33 (63.6 percent) from 3-point range.

“Obviously when you’re scoring like we were tonight it’s fun for everybody, no matter who’s finishing the possessions,” two-time MVP Stephen Curry said, according to the Associated Press.

A Warriors win on Tuesday would give them a two-game lead for the West’s No. 1 seed with five games remaining for each team.

“Nothing is as big as a playoff game,” Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said, according to The Mercury News. “But it’s a big game in terms of the No. 1 seed and protecting our home court.”