Ohio State Spring Game Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

The 2019 Ohio State Buckeyes Spring Game takes place at Ohio Stadium on Saturday afternoon in Columbus. The Buckeyes are coming off of a 13-1 season, Big Ten Championship, and 28-23 victory against the Pac-12 Conference Champion Washington Huskies in the Rose Bowl.

The game is scheduled to start at noon ET and will be televised on the Big Ten Network. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of BTN via one of the following live-TV streaming services:

2019 Ohio State Spring Game Preview

There are two primary storylines for the Buckeyes entering the fall; No. 1, their quarterback situation heading into the summer and 2019-20 season, and No. 2 what Ryan Day accomplishes as head coach in his first full season — he coached the first three games of last season — replacing 54- year old Urban Meyer, who once again announced his retirement back in December due to ongoing health concerns.

Ohio State is losing redshirt sophomore Dwayne Haskins to the 2019 NFL Draft. The Buckeyes will also be without stud defensive lineman Nick Bosa.

Haskins’ projected replacement will be Justin Fields, a transfer from Georgia. Fields has big shoes to fill when he attempts to replicate Haskins’ tremendous 2018-19 season; Haskins, who finished in the top three in Heisman Trophy voting, completed 70% of his passes for 4,831 yards, 50 touchdowns and just eight total interceptions.

Haskins is projected to be a 2019 first-round pick, which leaves the door open for the 6-foot-3, 20-year old out of Kennesaw, Georgia. In October 2017, Fields announced his commitment to Georgia, and his decision to transfer to Ohio State came back on January 4 of this year, a few short days following the Buckeyes’ Rose Bowl win. Fields’ primary competition for the starting job will be redshirt freshman Matthew Baldwin, who was sidelined last year due to an injury.

Fields shined and showed his potential in limited time for the Bulldogs backing up sophomore Jake Fromm last season, completing 27-of-39 attempts, averaging 12.14 yards per completion with four passing touchdowns. Day, who took over once the university placed Meyer on administrative leave before last season began, is anticipating the opportunity to work with the five-star recruit

“Very impressed with his ability to retain information, his football IQ,” Day said. “You forget for such a mature kid, he hasn’t played much football at all.”

Bosa is projected to be one of the first two selections in this NFL Draft later this month. The 6-foot-4, 260 pound junior finished last season 11 solo tackles and four sacks in just three games after battling injury throughout the season. Bosa, brother of Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa, prior to last season was named First Team All-Big Ten in 2017.

Six other notable first-time Buckeyes playing in the game on Saturday include:

RB Marcus Crowley (Jacksonville, Fla., and Trinity Christian Academy)

DE Zach Harrison (Lewis Center, Ohio, and Olentangy Orange H.S.)

S Ronnie Hickman (Wayne, N.J., and DePaul Catholic H.S.)

OL Ryan Jacoby (Mentor, Ohio, and Mentor H.S.)

DE Noah Potter (Mentor, Ohio, and Mentor H.S.)

WR Garrett Wilson (Austin, Texas, and Lake Travis H.S.)