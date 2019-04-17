Pacers vs Celtics Game 2 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Boston Celtics will host the Indiana Pacers at TD Garden for Game 2 of their first-round NBA playoffs series on Wednesday.

The game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET and will be televised on TNT. If you want to watch a live stream of the game, you can do so via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

TNT is one of 85-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports.

You can start a free 7-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game (and other programs) on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, including TNT.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

PlayStation Vue

PS Vue–which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch–offers four different live-TV channel packages, all of which include TNT.

You can start a free 5-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PS Vue comes with cloud DVR.

Pacers vs Celtics Game 2 Preview

The Celtics took a grueling Game 1 in Boston on Sunday, holding the Pacers to 28-of-84 (33.3 percent) shooting from the field and 6-of-27 (22.2 percent) from 3-point range in the 84-74 win.

“We were getting wide-open looks. They were rattling in and out,” Pacers forward Thaddeus Young said, according to The Indianapolis Star. “What we were doing out there today, it was good for us. We just didn’t make shots in the third quarter. That was the game. You add all the other quarters up, we win.”

The Pacers scored just eight point in the third quarter, going 2-of-19 from the field. One of those makes didn’t actually go through the hoop — Celtics big man Al Horford was charged with goaltending on a layup attempt by Pacers guard Cory Joseph.

“We had some great looks in that third quarter,” Pacers wing Wesley Matthews said, per the Star. “I don’t think if we played with eyes closed we could have that third quarter again.”

The Pacers followed that display with just six field goals in the fourth. Forward Bojan Bogdanovic (12 points) and Joseph (14) were the only Pacers to score in double figures.

“We had more assists (than Boston),” Matthews told the Star. “We had more offensive rebounds. We had more steals. We played defense good enough. We just didn’t make enough shots.”

Indiana’s defense was similarly suffocating. Boston shot 28-of-77 (36.4 percent) from the floor and 10-of-28 (35.7 percent) from distance.

“Those guys guarded their butts off and that looked like a 1980s playoff game with the score,” Celtics head coach Brad Stevens said of the Pacers, according to the Boston Herald. “It’s tough — those guys are tough and physical and for us to say we were just tight and we missed shots would not be fair to them. They were tremendous defensively and did some things a little differently than they had (in the last two games of the regular season) in a lot of ways.”

Celtics star point guard Kyrie Irving scored 20 points, tying Boston reserve forward Marcus Morris for a game high, but went 6-of-17 from the field

“They were great tonight, getting back in transition,” Horford said, per the Herald. “First half tonight I get my shot blocked, I thought I had a dunk for sure, then Thad comes out of nowhere. Tatum started the third, we think he has a layup, Turner blocks it, just one of those gritty games. You have to continue to do those little things.”