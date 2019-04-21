Pete Buttigieg & Husband Chasten on CBS Sunday Morning: How to Stream Online

Democratic presidential nominee Pete Buttigieg and his husband, Chasten Glezman Buttigieg, sat down for their first joint television interview with John Dickerson for CBS Sunday Morning. The interview will be broadcast today, April 21, at 9 a.m.

Pete Buttigieg & Chasten Glezman Buttigieg Spoke With CBS Sunday Morning About the Campaign & Having Their Marriage in the Spotlight

Tomorrow on #SundayMorning Chasten Buttigieg, husband to presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, opens up to @jdickerson about the moment Mayor Pete considered running for president https://t.co/TypEjqu1yW pic.twitter.com/qHhoFQyu4I — CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 (@CBSSunday) April 20, 2019

Pete Buttigieg, the current mayor of South Bend, Indiana and the youngest nominee in the Democratic primary race, would also make history as the first openly gay candidate to represent a major party for president. Buttigieg has been getting a lot of attention in the past several weeks and beginning to make traction in the polls. That is in large part due to Buttigieg’s willingness to participate in as many interviews as possible, as he works to become better known nationwide. (A recent Morning Consult poll found that while Buttigieg has a high favorability rating among those who know of him, a full 44 percent of those surveyed nationwide said they had never heard of Buttigieg).

His husband, Chasten Glezman Buttigieg, a junior high teacher in South Bend, has attracted a fan base on social media. He frequently posts messages from the campaign trail. But Chasten’s Twitter profile is also filled with more lighthearted messages, such as his love for the Harry Potter franchise and how he is proud to be a Hufflepuff. But Chasten had not yet sat down for a formal interview alongside his mayoral husband prior to the CBS interview.

Pete and Chasten Buttigieg spoke with John Dickerson about Pete’s decision to enter the presidential race for 2020. In the preview, embedded above, Chasten explains that the idea first came up in late summer of 2018. Chasten says he was folding laundry when Pete suddenly stated that maybe he’d like to run for president. Chasten admitted he was stunned at first and said, “For real? You’re really thinking about that?” Dickerson also asked Chasten how it felt to have his marriage in the spotlight. (They got married on June 16, 2018). Chasten said, “I do enjoy going out there with Pete and showing people that, you know, gay marriage is just like a straight marriage.”

#SundayMorning Our @jDickerson visits South Bend to chat with Indiana Mayor and presidential candidate @PeteButtigieg Tomorrow Dickerson talks with Buttigieg's husband, Chasten Buttigieg, a junior-high schoolteacher & their interview-stealing dog, Buddy https://t.co/LAPkBCfHGT pic.twitter.com/HDtM8De9pA — CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 (@CBSSunday) April 20, 2019

Dickerson also asked Chasten about what motivated him to become a teacher. He answered, “I think it’s the best job. There’s just something magical about working with kids and getting them to believe in themselves.” But his explanation was interrupted by one of the couple’s dogs, named Buddy. Buddy and their other dog, Truman, have also picked up a substantial fan base online since Buttigieg first announced he was running for president. They have their own Twitter handle with more than 61,000 followers.