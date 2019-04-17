Pistons vs Bucks Game 2 Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks (60-22; 1-0) had an easy time in Game 1 against the Detroit Pistons (41-41; 0-1), and will look to follow suit in Game 2 of their Eastern Conference First Round series at Fiserv Forum on Wednesday night.

Pistons vs Bucks Game 2 Preview

Milwaukee put a 35-point beatdown on Detroit, 121-86, in Game 1, as The Greek Freak scored 24 points — while adding 17 rebounds for a double-double — in just 24 minutes. Antetokounmpo was helped by a balanced scoring attack, which saw all four of the Bucks’ remaining starters reach double-figures in scoring, including in additional two players off the bench.

The Bucks are still missing a significant piece of their rotation, namely starting guard Malcolm Brogdon. Brogdon, who was expected to miss up to six weeks with a minor plantar fascia tear in his right foot, is approaching a point where he could be a possibility to return for the Bucks, although that would be more likely toward the end of the Second Round or Eastern Conference Finals if Milwaukee advanced that far.

Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer, the likely NBA Head Coach of the Year winner, was impressed with his team’s performance, but told reporters there are still areas for improvement.

“There’s always areas to improve, we can get better offensively. But I love it when I see a box score where lots of guys are participating, lots of guys are having good games and we’re not totally dependent on just those top three guys, top four, top five guys.”

Budenholzer won 60 games with the Atlanta Hawks back in 2015 and took a run at LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers as the best team in the Eastern Conference. Following another 60-win effort from his players, including a 121-point Game 1 performance in which his starters barely broke a sweat with big minutes, it would be hard imagining the Bucks playing better, let alone this series.

Detroit, rather impressively since the Joe Dumars era, hasn’t won a postseason game in 11 years. Heading into the playoffs there were questions surrounding the status of star forward Blake Griffin. Head coach Dwane Casey confirmed before the start of the series that Griffin would likely miss the entire First Round because of a left knee injury that became problematic as the regular season winded down.

In his absence, the Pistons don’t have many depth pieces who could potentially pick up the slack in Griffin’s absence. Center Andre Drummond (12 points, 12 rebounds in Game 1), Reggie Jackson (12 points) and bench players like Luke Kennard (team-high 21 points in 28 minutes) seem severely overmatched already.