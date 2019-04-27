Prograis vs Relikh Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Kiryl Relikh will put his WBA world super lightweight title on the line against Regis Prograis in the semifinals of the World Boxing Super Series at the Cajun Dome in Lafayette, Louisiana, on Saturday night.

The card starts at 8 p.m. ET. It won’t be televised on regular cable in the United States, but you can watch a live stream of both semifinal fights on DAZN.

Prograis vs Relikh Preview

Prograis, the WBC super lightweight diamond champion, is undefeated in 23 bouts, but this is his first shot at a true world championship belt.

“This WBA belt, it’s the official one, no made-up one or no interim one, so I may go out there and go back to my old self,” the 30-year-old New Orleans native said, according to Yahoo Sports. “We’ll see. I know I have options. I should have the power advantage and the speed advantage and the advantage in athletic ability. Part of me says, ‘Why not use those advantages and make it easy?’ I can be very slick, but my reputation is based on punching power and KOs.

“I won’t know for sure until I’m in there. I just know that whichever way I go, it’s going to be the way I need to to win this fight and get me that belt.”

Nineteen of Prograis’ victories have come via knockout.

“I came up just knocking people out, but now, I know I don’t have to get hit or have to get touched at all,” Prograis said, per Yahoo Sports. “When I fought (Juan Jose) Velasco (in July 2018), I ran into (WBO welterweight champion Terence) Crawford and he said, ‘Man, why’d you let that dude hit you?’ I told him I like to go and I like to rumble and I like to fight people. And he says, ‘Nah, man. Don’t let him hit you.’ Coming from him, the dude is the top pound-for-pound guy in the world in my opinion, it carried a lot of weight.

“He’s a guy in the future who I may fight and it would be huge for me. I started thinking about what he told me: ‘Here’s the best guy in the world and he doesn’t want to get hit.’ I thought, maybe I need to stop getting hit and start to rely on my boxing IQ and my speed more.”

Relikh (23-2), out of Belarus, won his first 21 professional fights before falling to Ricky Burns via unanimous decision in a WBA super lightweight title bout in October 2016. He claimed the vacant title 17 months later by avenging a loss to Rances Barthelemy.

“[Prograis] is not easy, and I am not easy so I think it will be an interesting fight,” the 29-year-old said, according to Boxing Scene. “I don’t want to reveal too much about my plan of how to beat him, but you’ll see on Saturday.”