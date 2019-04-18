RBC Heritage Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

After a history-making Masters last weekend, the PGA Tour moves on to Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head, South Carolina for the RBC Heritage. It is the PGA Tour’s only stop in South Carolina, at an event that has been held annually since 1969.

The RBC Heritage is also one of the five separate events that receives invitational status on the tour — meaning the event is exclusive to only 132 members as opposed to the more usual 156.

Coverage of the RBC Heritage will be televised on the Golf Channel (Thursday-Sunday) and CBS (Saturday-Sunday), while PGA Tour Live will also have daily, all-day coverage of featured groups and players.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of the tournament on your computer, phone, or streaming device:

Amazon Prime

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch the RBC Heritage via the PGA Tour Live Amazon Channel, which will have all-day coverage (Thursday through Sunday) of featured groups and players. This is different–and more extensive–than the television broadcasts.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the PGA Tour Live channel, you can watch complete coverage of the RBC Heritage live on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

FuboTV

If you want to watch a live stream of the TV broadcasts, the Golf Channel and CBS (available live in most markets) are two of 85-plus live-TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports.

You can start a free 7-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the RBC Heritage on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

PlayStation Vue

PS Vue–which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch–offers four different live-TV channel packages: All four include CBS (live in select markets), while the upper three bundles include the Golf Channel.

You can start a free 5-day trial of PS Vue right here (select “Start Streaming” in the upper-right corner), and you can then watch a live stream of the RBC Heritage on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

2019 RBC Heritage Preview

The winner of this year’s event is set to receive a cool $1,242,000. Japan’s Satoshi Kodaira shot a 12-under to win this event last year, ultimately edging South Korea’s Kim Si-woo in a playoff.

The 2019 Masters provided some of the greatest drama in golf history when Tiger Woods held off the field to win his fifth Green Jacket. Woods confirmed he would be taking a few weeks off following last week’s 15th major championship victory.

Included in the field at Augusta were current World No. 1 Dustin Johnson — who entered last weekend No. 2 behind Justin Rose — and Francesco Molinari, who double-bogeyed key holes on the back nine in the final round on Sunday.

Unlike years past, this year’s RBC Heritage field is filled with quality candidates, namely Johnson, Jordan Spieth, Xander Schauffele, Matt Kuchar, Bryson DeChambeau, among others, including former winners Davis Love III, Jim Furyk and more. Johnson, quietly, finished (12-under) tied for second included with Molinari and others. The bulk of this week’s field tees off sometime in the early afternoon.

Harbour Town Golf Links is also one of the most unique courses in the country, actually a few short hours away from Augusta. The greens are the smallest, which generally favors golfers who chip strongly and putt well. According to Golf Digest:

The course, designed by Pete Dye, is one of the shortest on the schedule, but that doesn’t make it any less difficult. It rewards good iron players with the ability to shape shots and think their way around.

Here are notable tee times and groupings for this weekend’s RBC Heritage:

7:50 am ET: Adam Long, Jim Furyk, Stewart Cink

8 am ET: Graeme McDowell, Brandt Snedeker, Tommy Fleetwood

8:10 am ET: Francesco Molinari, Webb Simpson, Jordan Spieth

12:40 pm ET: Matt Kuchar, Bryson DeChambeau, Satoshi Kodaira

12:50 pm ET: Kevin Kisner, Dustin Johnson, Xander Schauffele

1 pm ET: Billy Horschel, Patrick Cantlay, Zach Johnson

Of all the active golfers, Love III has won this event the most times, on five different occasions, 1987, 1991, 1992, 1998, 2003. Furyk has finished first twice, 2010, and most recently in 2015.