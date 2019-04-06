Santa Anita Derby 2019 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The 2019 Grade-1 Santa Anita Derby, one of the biggest of the Kentucky Derby prep races, will take place Saturday in Arcadia, California.

2019 Santa Anita Derby Preview

The winner of the race gets 100 Kentucky Derby qualifying points, with 40 to second, 20 to third, and 10 to fourth.

Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert has two horses in the race, and they have the best morning line odds, per BookMaker: Game Winner (4-5) and Roadster (5-2).

In five races, Game Winner has four victories and a runner-up finish, including wins at the Grade 1 American Pharoah Stakes and the Grade 1 Sentient Jet Breeders’ Cup Juvenile.

Most recently, the horse suffered a narrow defeat to Omaha Beach at the Grade 2 Rebel Stakes at Oaklawn Park on March 16.

“Game Winner wants to go farther but that was the right trip for him,” Baffert said, according to BloodHorse. “He wasn’t standing right in the gate and got away a half-step slow but then got back into it, showing how good he is. The one that beat him is a good one.”

Roadster has a pair of victories and a third-place finish in three starts, but he’s looking for his first Kentucky Derby qualifying points.

“I’m happy with him. I fell behind with him,” Baffert said, per BloodHorse. “He’s a light, lean horse and it didn’t take a lot to get him ready. He put in a very impressive race off the layoff. He ran lights out and has worked well since.”

Baffert Defends the Sport

On March 31, 5-year-old gelding Arms Runner suffered a catastrophic injury in a fall at Santa Anita and had to be euthanized. He was the 23rd horse to die at the track since December 26, prompting pressure for changes from PETA and a three-week pause in competition at Santa Anita.

Baffert didn’t train any of the late horses, but discussed the incident in a teleconference on April 2.

“This is our version of March Madness this time of year, but we’ve got the wrong madness going on,” he said, according to The Courier-Journal. “We’ve been getting beat down pretty good, but it’s a beautiful sport. People don’t really understand it. We’ve had some bad luck here, and it’s very unusual what’s going on here. We want to make it as safe as possible on these horses.

“These horses, they’re not our livelihood, they’re our way of life. There are a lot of people back here that are employees, and we have to make this work. I worry about the families and everything else. Racing needs to do well.”

Post Positions and Morning Line Odds

According to BookMaker:

1. Roadster (5-2)

2. More Ice (30-1)

3. Nolo Contesto (6-1)

4. Synthesis (30-1)

5. Instagrand (3-1)

6. Game Winner (4-5)