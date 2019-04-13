Shields vs Hammer Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Claressa Shields and Christina Hammer will fight for the undisputed middleweight title on Saturday.

Shields vs Hammer Preview

Neither fighter has lost in their professional career.

Shields claimed gold at the Olympics in 2012 and 2016. She’s now 8-0 as a pro with two knockouts, and is the world unified champ in two weight classes.

She holds the the WBA and IBF middleweight titles and the IBC and WBC super middleweight titles.

“I’m very relaxed,” the 24-year-old said in a press release, according to MLive.com. “When I feel this relaxed, I know it’s going to be a good fight. I don’t even feel like there’s a fight; I feel very calm and I always fight better when I feel this way. I’ve checked all the boxes for this fight. The conditioning, the nutrition, the training, everything. I am entirely focused on the fight.

“I’ve played this fight in my head many times. The first round is a very important round. She’ll find out just how strong I am in the first round and I’m going to let her know she’s in with a fighter. I’m going to let her know she won’t control this fight in any aspect.

“I can outbox Hammer. I’m way faster and I have great head movement. I came to fight. I want to see where her heart is and how strong she is. If she’s not as strong as she says she is, she’s going to want to get out of there.”

Hammer, the WBO middleweight champion, is 24-0.

“I’ve worked really hard for this,” the German 28-year-old said, according to MLive.com. “I’ve sacrificed everything for this fight and it’s time to show who’s the real champion and who Christina Hammer is. I feel like I’m the stronger one, mentally. I showed her at the stare down that I’m not scared. Every fight, there’s a mental battle and I think I won the mental battle for this fight.

In addition to one another’s middleweight titles, the vacant Ring title will be up for grabs.

“Of course it’s the biggest fight, because I’m a longtime champion and she’s a two-time gold medalist, and these fights in the past never happened and people want to see this fight, champion versus champion,” Hammer said, according to ESPN. “And that’s a game-changer for women’s boxing, that we have this opportunity to fight prime time Saturday night on Showtime. It’s huge for women’s boxing.”