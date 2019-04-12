HSBC Singapore Sevens Live Stream: How to Watch Online in US

The 2018-19 HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series continues this weekend with the Singapore Sevens from National Stadium in Kallang.

2019 HSBC Singapore Sevens Preview

After beginning the 2018-19 World Series with an unbelievable five consecutive Cup final trips, which culminated in a win on their home soil in Las Vegas, the United States has finished “just” fourth and third in the last two tournaments in Vancouver and Hong Kong, respectively.

Still, The Eagles remain atop the series standings with 130 points, followed closely by Fiji (123), New Zealand (118) and South Africa (99). Whether or not they are able to hold to become series champions for the first time, Team USA are all but guaranteed a top-four spot, which would mean automatic qualification for the 2020 Summer Olympics.

“Olympic qualification would mean so much,” said USA captain Madison Hughes. “That was our big goal coming in to this season, we want to get top four and get that Olympic qualification. It was a lofty goal at the time but now we’re really close to it. It’s a big tournament and we would love to qualify here but if not here, we will just keep pushing and doing everything we can to get that Olympic qualification.”

At this point, with just three tournaments remaining, the United States, Fiji and New Zealand’s spots inside the top four are safe. The last of the automatic Olympic qualifiers is likely to go to South Africa, but England are just nine points behind the Blitzboks.

“Our expectation here in Singapore is to try and build on our performance in Hong Kong,” England captain Tom Mitchell said. “It is exciting times now moving into the last three rounds of the series and we want to keep improving and keep delivering good performances for England. We are sat in fifth position at the moment with South Africa just ahead of us in fourth, which would enable us to qualify for the Olympics on behalf of Team GB. With three rounds to go the opportunities are there for us and were excited about the challenge, but we know it’s not an easy one. We’re going to do all we can do and see what happens by the end of the season.”

Fiji, who captured their third win of the series last week in Hong Kong, are also the defending champs here in Singapore. They beat Australia, 28-22, in the Cup final last year.

USA are in Pool C (with England, Kenya and Wales) and Fiji are in Pool A (with South Africa, Scotland and Canada), so assuming each top their pool, the series leaders would potentially meet in the Cup semifinal.