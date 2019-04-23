Spurs vs Nuggets Game 5 Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

The Denver Nuggets (54-28; 2-2) rallied for a gutsy 117-103 win in Game 4, as they head back to the Mile High City to take on the San Antonio Spurs (48-24; 2-2) in a pivotal, possibly make-or-break Game 5 of their Western Conference First Round series at Pepsi Center on Tuesday night.

The game is scheduled to start at 9:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on NBA TV. If you want to watch a live stream of the game, you can do so via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

NBA TV is one of 85-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports.

You can start a free 7-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game (and other programs) on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

PlayStation Vue

PS Vue–which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch–offers four different live-TV channel packages, and the upper three all include NBA TV.

You can start a free 5-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PS Vue comes with cloud DVR.

Nuggets vs Spurs Game 5 Preview

For Denver, it was a monumental victory. The Nuggets went into San Antonio and defeated the Spurs at AT&T Center for the first time since March 2012.

The Nuggets were led thanks to an outstanding performance by Most Valuable Player candidate Nikola Jokic. Jokic finished with a team-high 29 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists. Jamal Murray, who struggled in the better parts of the first three games — fourth quarter of Game 2 aside — added 24 points.

The biggest takeaway from Game 4, though, was Nuggets head coach Mike Malone pushing the right buttons, out-coaching future Hall of Famer and five-time NBA Champion Gregg Popovich on the other sideline. Malone recognized Will Barton was struggling, and inserted 28-year old Torrey Craig into the Nuggets’ starting lineup for defensive purposes instead.

Malone told reporters following Game 4 the rational for his strategic decision was simple.

“Our two best perimeter defenders on their two best perimeter players.”

Malone was referring to DeMar DeRozan and Derrick White. White exploded with a career-best 36-point effort in Game 3 in San Antonio to help lead the Spurs to a 2-1 series lead at the time. White reverted back to his usual self, scoring just eight points in Game 4. DeRozan was held to just 19 points as well. The Spurs’ team-high came from veteran LaMarcus Aldridge (24 points), who came one rebound shy of recording a double-double in the Game 4 loss for San Antonio.

Popovich told reporters he was disappointed with his team’s overall compete level with the opportunity to take a commanding 3-1 series lead on the line.

“The Nuggets competed and we did not. Their physicality was obvious from the get-go. You knew that was going to happen and we did not respond. So, it was a very disappointing loss.”

It also helped Malone’s substitute into the starting lineup performed well on the offensive end as well. Craig scored 18 points on 6-of-9 shooting from the field (five three-point field goals), with eight rebounds.

Craig, surprisingly, was the only other starter for Denver who finished scoring in double figures. Gary Harris (eight points) and Paul Millsap (two points) strugged, and will need to play better in Game 5 if the Nuggets want to take an overall lead for the first time in this series.