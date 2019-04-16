Thunder vs Blazers Game 2 Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers (53-29; 1-0) already accomplished something in Game 1 against the Oklahoma City Thunder (49-33; 0-1) they didn’t in last year’s postseason; a victory. The Trail Blazers attempt to take a 2-0 series lead to Oklahoma City when they host the Thunder in Game 2 of their Western Conference First Round series at Moda Center on Tuesday night.

Thunder vs Blazers Game 2 Preview

After being swept as a No. 3 seed last season by Anthony Davis and the New Orleans Pelicans, the Trail Blazers opened with a Game 1 win, as Lillard led the team with a game-high 30 points, closing out the Thunder 104-99 despite six turnovers. Midseason acquisition Enes Kanter, who was bought out by the New York Knicks, shockingly put his defensive shortcomings aside to record an impressive double-double (20 points, 18 rebounds; +15) in 34 minutes. CJ McCollum also added 24 points for Portland.

After missing the Thunder’s regular-season finale against the Milwaukee Bucks, Paul George dressed and played in Game 1 despite a lingering shoulder injury. George was noticeable, scoring a team-high 26 points, but not nearly as effective as he should have been (8-of-24 shooting). Also, head coach Billy Donovan, inexplicably, decided to roll with PG for 43 minutes instead of limiting his time.

George practiced in full on Monday for the Thunder, and told reporters he should be feeling significantly better heading into Game 2 on Tuesday:

“Shoulder’s good. I’m pain-free. It’s well enough now to throw out any injury problems (as an excuse). It didn’t have an effect on my game. I just hadn’t shot or picked up a ball for four days. It was about rhythm. I had a good day out there today. I feel good about it.”

Russell Westbrook, quietly went about his business in Game 1, racking up yet another triple-double (24 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists) in a losing effort. Westbrook, however, played only 38 minutes, in comparison to star teammate George’s 48. Key reserve guard Dennis Schroder also played key minutes in Game 1, racking up 36 while finishing with 11 points off the bench.

Where Oklahoma City can improve, which ultimately could decide the series, is shooting from beyond the arc. The Thunder shot a paltry 15.2% from three in Game 1, hitting only five of 33 total attempts. For comparison, the Trail Blazers made 11 as a team, with Lillard matching the entire Thunder output (5-of-11) on his own.

Since arriving in Portland prior to the 2012-13 season, Terry Stotts has only won two playoff series. The Trail Blazers were knocked out in the Second Round by the San Antonio Spurs and Golden State Warriors in 2013-14 and 2015-16 respectively. In what seems like the final year of the Trail Blazers’ current core group of players, they will need to make good and win back-to-back postseason games for the first time in three years.