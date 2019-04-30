Tottenham vs Ajax Live Stream: How to Watch 1st Leg Online

Tottenham Hotspur will host Ajax Amsterdam at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Tuesday for the first leg of the sides’ Champions League semi-final.

Tottenham vs Ajax Preview

Tottenham are coming off a disappointing Saturday performance in Premier League play, falling to West Ham 1-0.

“I think the first half was good for us; the second half they were better, they showed more energy than us,” Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino said, according to ESPN. “We conceded a lot of space to run into for Marko Arnautovic and Michail Antonio who created problems for us. We couldn’t manage the ball properly, we lost a lot of balls.

“Of course it’s a setback. We wanted to win the three points to be in a good position to arrive in the Champions League game in a good way. Now we have to move on, it’s about recovery, and on Tuesday we’ll be ready to play.”

Arnautovic found Antonio from six yards out in the 67th minute for the contest’s lone strike.

Though Spurs sit third on the Premier League table, they’re clinging to a Champions League spot for next year, leading Chelsea, Arsenal, and Manchester United by two, four, and five points, respectively, with two games apiece remaining.

“It is a fight, it is a race, with two games to play. We knew that before,” Pochettino said, according to Reuters.

“I think we did not manage the ball properly. It was a difficult game but in the second half we conceded a lot of space for them to counter attack. But we need to look forward. We cannot stop to think about what we did not do today.”

Tottenham have just three wins in their last 10 Premier League tilts, with six losses and a draw.

“We have to forget about it, move on and think about Tuesday,” Pochettino said, per Reuters.

“It is tough to prepare for a semi-final against a very good team like Ajax.”

They’ll be without star strikers Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min for the first leg.

While Tottenham will be playing just three days after the demoralizing defeat, Ajax enter the contest on a full week’s rest.

They have 80 points through 32 Eredivisie games, tied atop the league table with PSV Eindhoven. Upstarts like 22-year-old Donny van de Beek and 21-year-old Frenkie de Jong, both midfielders, have helped push Ajax to their first Champions League semi-final in 22 years.

“It’s all going quite fast,” van de Beek said, according to Reuters.

“Spurs are a great team with great players and we will have to be at the same level or better than we were against Real (Madrid) and Juventus in the last two rounds.”