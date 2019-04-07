USA vs Belgium Women’s Soccer Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

The United States women’s national soccer team will continue to prepare for the World Cup by hosting Belgium at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles on Sunday.

The game is scheduled to start at 9 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN2. But if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of ESPN2 via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

PlayStation Vue

PS Vue — which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch — offers four different live-TV channel packages: All four include ESPN2.

You can start a free five-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, including ESPN2.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

Sling TV

ESPN2 is included in the “Sling Orange” channel bundle.

You can start a free seven-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

ESPN Platforms

Additionally, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone, tablet, or streaming device via the ESPN app.

You’ll need to log in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can still sign up for one of the above options and then use your PlayStation Vue, Hulu or Sling TV credentials to sign in and watch on the ESPN digital platforms.

USA vs Belgium Preview

The United States women’s national team has never played Belgium.

“The growth of many women’s national teams around the world has been remarkable to watch, but this is especially true of these European countries outside of the teams who have had the most recent success like Germany, England, Sweden, Norway, and France,” USA head coach Jill Ellis said in March, according to USSoccer.com.

“When you look at teams like Spain, Scotland and Portugal, and the countries that competed in the UEFA World Cup playoffs — Belgium, the Netherlands, Switzerland and Denmark — you see teams that have made remarkable strides over the past four or five years and that only helps grow the game worldwide. Belgium is a country with a rich soccer culture — I believe their men’s team is ranked #1 in the world — so I can only see the Belgian women’s team continuing to improve and we’re really excited about the opportunity to play them for the first time.”

USA Bests Australia

Three days prior to their tilt with Belgium, the Americans topped Australia 5-3 in Commerce City, Colorado, in another friendly.

Six minutes after falling down 2-1 early in the second half, Tobin Heath equalized for Team USA with her head in the 53rd minute. Seven minutes after that, Megan Rapinoe gave the Americans the lead before Mallory Pugh — who came on in place of Rapinoe — added a pair of insurance goals.

“It’s huge having players come off the bench like Mal,” Rapinoe said, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer. “In the World Cup that’s what we’re going to need. No one player is going to be able to play every single game, every single minute, and we have firepower like that coming off the bench for us. That’s huge for us.”

Pugh is from nearby Highlands Ranch, Colorado.

“I love being home,” Pugh said, according to The Denver Post. “And just to have a game here before the World Cup. It kind of summarizes a full circle for me. Denver has shaped me to who I am today, and I just love this city so much.”

Alex Morgan opened the scoring with her 100th goal for the national team.

Goals Hard to Come By Against Belgium

The Belgians haven’t lost in 10 matches, winning six and drawing four. Goaltender Nicky Evrard, who plays for FC Twente in the Netherlands, has posted shutouts in five of the team’s last six matches.

Four of those came in the Cyprus Women’s Cup, where the team didn’t concede a goal. In group play, they bested Slovakia 3-0, drew Austria 0-0, and topped Nigeria 1-0. They again drew with Austria in the consolation match, taking third place on penalties.