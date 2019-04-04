How to Watch Valero Texas Open 2019 Online Without Cable

The Oaks Course at the TPC San Antonio will host the Valero Texas Open from April 4-7.

Coverage of the Valero will be televised on the Golf Channel (Thursday-Sunday) and NBC (Saturday-Sunday), while PGA Tour Live will also have daily, all-day coverage of featured groups and players.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of the tournament on your computer, phone, or streaming device:

2019 Valero Texas Open Preview

Jordan Spieth is looking for his first victory since the 2017 British Open. He hasn’t had a top-10 finish since the same event a year later, when he tied for ninth place.

At the WGC Dell Technologies Match Play last week, he birdied on the final two holes of his first matchup with Billy Horschel to earn a draw. A day later, he bested Kevin Na in his second group play match.

“To birdie the last two holes is really big for me right now as I’m looking to gain confidence under pressure and kind of test some of the stuff I’ve been working on,” Spieth said, according to USA Today. “I’m not looking to be validated or not validated, I’m just looking for progress. And I’ve made progress. Today was the best I’ve played under pressure in a little while. That could certainly serve me well not only to the rest of this tournament, but as we look in the next few weeks.”

He added: “It was really nice to hit some shots under pressure in the end and make a couple of birdies to finish.”

Spieth fell to Bubba Watson in his final match of group play, failing to land in the Round of 16, which he last made in 2016.

“I think if this were a 72-hole event, I have a chance to win based on the way I’ve played the last three days,” Spieth said, according to the Associated Press. “These are the best players in the world. So saying that, yeah, I feel as good as I have in a while about my game.”

Lucas Bjerregaard on the Rise

Danish 27-year-old Lucas Bjerregaard is one of 16 Texas Open participants who are already in the field for next week’s Masters. He bested Tiger Woods in the quarterfinals of Match Play on Saturday before falling to Matt Kuchar in the semifinals.

In October, he won his second event, taking the European Tour’s Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at the Old Course at St. Andrews.

“I’ve heard, yeah, ‘Beer garden’ and all sort — like people lifting their beer up in the air and going, ‘This is you, man,’” Bjerregaard’s said after beating Woods, according to Golfweek. “I’ve heard all sorts of things, especially this afternoon, where I think they’ve had a few of them.”

Andrew Landry Returns

Andrew Landry won the event a year ago for his first PGA Tour victory. He’s had one top-10 finish since then, tying for eighth at the Quicken Loans National in 2018. His best finish at a major came in 2016, when he tied for 15th in the 2016 US Open at Oakmont.