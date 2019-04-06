Virginia vs Auburn Live Stream: How to Watch Final Four Online for Free

The first National Semifinal game features the Virginia Cavaliers (33-3; ACC at-large) against the Auburn Tigers (30-9; SEC tournament champion) as the 2019 Final Four emanates from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday night.

Virginia vs Auburn Preview

Virginia reached its first Final Four since 1984 after a thrilling 80-75 overtime victory against Carsen Edwards (42 points) and Purdue in the Elite Eight. Head coach Tony Bennett is making his first Final Four trip with the Cavaliers; one year after undermanned Virginia fell to UMBC, the first time in history a No. 1 (overall) seed lost to a No. 16 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

The Cavaliers played at the second slowest-pace in the nation; behind the Texas Tech Red Raiders, according to KenPom, who play in the second National semifinal on Saturday. Bennett, usually a defensive stalwart on the sideline, commends how his team has responded to adversity in this year’s tournament, while adjusting and adapting to different styles.

“Predominantly, it’s your personnel. It’s your versatility, how the guys have improved individually. Just how they’ve gotten better to a man and the emergence of players, being able to play a little differently.”

De’Andre Hunter (14.9 points per game this season) entered March as Virginia’s most talented player, but it was junior guard, First Team All-ACC, Kyle Guy who answered the call against Purdue. Guy recorded a double-double with 25 points and 10 rebounds against the Boilermakers. A heavy dose of Guy, and blend of a big lineup with Mamadi Diakite and Jack Salt (eight rebounds vs. Purdue), is what helped Bennett propel the Cavs to Minneapolis.

Auburn is currently on a 12-game winning streak, including wins against blueblood programs Kansas, North Carolina and Kentucky consecutively in the 2018-19 NCAA Tournament, and averaging 80.1 points per game entering Saturday. The program, as well as head coach Bruce Pearl, are each making their first Final Four appearance.

The Tigers bounced back quickly after losing 6-foot-8 sophomore Chuma Okeke in the Sweet 16 victory against Midwest Region No. 1 seed, the North Carolina Tar Heels. After Auburn fell to the Kentucky Wildcats twice during the regular season, the third time proved to be the charm in a 77-71 overtime win in the Elite Eight at Sprint Center in Kansas City.

It is the same versatility Bennett touched on, that concept or idea, that Pearl uses when coaching the Tigers. After losing Okeke, Pearl has decided to continue sticking with deeper rotations, which has benefited the team — the result, back-to-back 97- and 77-point efforts.

“Some people think nine’s a lot, but it isn’t for me,” Pearl said. “I’ve always played nine, 10 guys double-digit minutes. I think it makes for a healthy locker room. And when your guys begin to trust and rely on each other, it makes you, I think, a little bit more of a dangerous team.”

The Tigers’ shooting barrage has guided them through their four March games. Senior guard Bryce Brown (16 PPG) has risen to the occasion, with 25-point and 24-point performances against Kansas and Kentucky respectively. In addition, junior guard Jared Harper finished with a team-high 26 points against the Wildcats last Sunday.

The winner of Auburn vs Virginia plays the winner of Michigan State vs Texas Tech for the National Championship on Monday. The game will be broadcast on CBS.