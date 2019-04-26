Warriors vs Clippers Game 6 Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

The upstart Los Angeles Clippers (48-34; 2-3) went into Oracle Arena and knocked off the Golden State Warriors (58-24; 3-2) for their second consecutive road victory, but the Warriors will have two more cracks to end this Western Conference First Round series and will attempt to do so in Game 6 against at Staples Center on Friday night.

Warriors vs Clippers Game 6 Preview

For the first time since the 2016 NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Warriors were handed two straight home losses (Game 5 and Game 7). Head coach Steve Kerr watched in displeasure as the Clippers staved off elimination with a 129-121 victory in Game 5 to cut the Warriors’ series lead to 3-2 heading into Game 6.

Lou Williams led the way for the Clippers, as the veteran recorded a double-double (33 points, 10 assists), while hitting several key shots toward the tail end of the fourth quarter that held off a potential rally by Golden State and sealed a win. Danilo Gaillari added 26 points, and Montrezl Harrell — who has become a revelation — added 24 on the night.

Although the Warriors are in an unfamiliar position, especially this early in the postseason, they remain unfazed. Steph Curry, a Hall of Fame shooter in his own right, told reporters the goal is still within reach (understatement):

“Not what we’re used to, but there’s no panic at all. Our message to each other going into Game 6 is, yeah, we would have loved to have come in and win four straight, or close it out (Wednesday) night. Doesn’t change what the goal is. The goal is to win four games, move on to the next series and start it all over again.”

Curry later added:

“They have talent all over the floor. They’ve got guys that can knock down shots, and their bench, it’s been talked about all year with what Montrezl and Lou bring. … We have to take those away the best we can.”

At this juncture, the Clippers are probably much more talented, and determined, than even NBA analysts gave them credit for. Head coach Doc Rivers has creatively adjusted his rotations in this series.

Included are several decisions, such as giving Williams and Harrell a starter’s share of minutes coming off the bench, and limiting the exposure of the team’s young players. Namely, 2018 first-round draft pick Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who had just six points (in 19 minutes) in Game 6 and failed to reach double-figures in scoring in two of the previous four games.

Los Angeles spoiled the terrific performance of Kevin Durant, who led the Warriors with 45 points. The Splash Brothers combined for 46 points, with Curry scoring 24 points and Klay Thompson added 22.

Golden State’s depth, though, is being severely tested. While Andrew Bogut has done an admirable job in filling in as the team’s complementary rim protector, he doesn’t provide much of a scoring boost. Neither does 2015 NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Andre Igoudala at this stage of his career.

Draymond Green (seven points in Game 5) is inconsistent, at best.

The Warriors remain talented, but a lethal bench, such as the Clippers’ group, can keep their opponents in games. The secondary scoring will remain Golden State’s biggest problem for the duration of the playoffs.