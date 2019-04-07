ACMAs 2019 Live Stream: How to Watch the Academy of Country Music Awards Online

The 2019 Academy of Country Music Awards, also known as the ACM Awards, airs tonight, at 8 p.m. ET/time-delayed PT, on the CBS network. Reba McEntire returns as the host of the event and there are a ton of high-profile performers set to take the stage. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch CBS live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Now let’s get into tonight’s nominees. When it comes to some of the biggest awards, here are the nominations:

Entertainer of the Year

Chris Stapleton

Jason Aldean

Keith Urban

Kenny Chesney

Luke Bryan

Male Artist of the Year

Chris Stapleton

Dierks Bentley

Keith Urban

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Female Artist of the Year

Ashley McBryde

Carrie Underwood

Kacey Musgraves

Maren Morris

Miranda Lambert

Album of the Year

Dan + Shay, Dan + Shay

Desperate Man, Eric Church

From a Room: Volume 2, Chris Stapleton

Golden Hour, Kacey Musgraves

The Mountain, Dierks Bentley

Song of the Year

“Break Up In The End,” Cole Swindell

“Broken Halos,” Chris Stapleton

“Meant To Be,” Bebe Rexha featuring Florida Georgia Line

“Space Cowby,” Kacey Musgraves

“Tequila,” Dan + Shay

“Yours,” Russell Dickerson

Video of the Year

Babe – Sugarland featuring Taylor Swift

Burn Out – Midland

Burning Man – Dierks Bentley featuring Brothers Osborne

Drunk Girl – Chris Janson

Shoot Me Straight – Brothers Osborne

Tequila – Dan + Shay

Duo of the Year

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

LOCASH

Maddie & Tae

Group of the Year

Lady Antebellum

LANCO

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

New Female Artist of the Year

Danielle Bradbery

Lindsay Ell

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

New Male Artist of the Year

Jimmie Allen

Luke Combs

Jordan Davis

Michael Ray

Mitchell Tenpenny

New Duo or Group of the Year

High Valley

LANCO

Runaway June

This year, country artist Jason Aldean is the recipient of the ACM Artist of the Decade award. In excitement, Aldean told Billboard, “I had no idea that I would be the next one in line to get that. It’s a really proud feeling for me and I really don’t think it’s going to all set in until we actually get there, and it all starts going down that night.” Aldean also said, “I didn’t even know that was coming up this year. It’s something that happens every 10 years, so you just don’t think about it. Over the last decade, I feel like we’ve had a pretty great run, but there are a lot of artists that have been out there that have as well. For me, I’m just a little shocked, a little surprised and extremely honored.”

Tune in to see Aldean perform, as well as pick up his honor. Plus, see the creative collaborations and other winners at the 2019 ACM Awards.