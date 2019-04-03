How to Watch Brockmire Season 3 Episodes Online Without Cable

Perhaps one of television’s most under-appreciated comedies, Brockmire returns for its third season on Wednesday, April 3, at 10 p.m. ET/PT on IFC.

If you don’t have cable, IFC is included in any of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services. You can sign up for one of them and then watch new episodes of Brockmire either live or on-demand on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

FuboTV

IFC is one of 85-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle.

You can start a free 7-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of IFC on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch episodes of Brockmire up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Philo TV

IFC is included in Philo’s main 44-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term.

You can start a free 7-day trial of Philo TV right here, and you can then watch IFC live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone (iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or or other supported device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay any show or event that has aired within the last three days.

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue–which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch–offers four different live-TV channel packages, while the upper three bundles all include IFC.

You can start a free 5-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of IFC on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PlayStation Vue comes included with cloud DVR.

‘Brockmire’ Season 3 Preview

Though Brockmire doesn’t seem to garner a whole lot of fanfare, it certainly has been appreciated by those who have tuned in. Per the review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes, Season 1 received a 94 percent approval rating on 17 reviews (with an average rating of 6.72 out of 10), while Season 2 tallied a sparkling 100 percent on 11 reviews (average rating of 8.58 out of 10).

And it looks as though Season 3 is headed for more of that same critical acclaim.

Rolling Stone’s Alan Sepinwall, who calls Brockmire an “astonishingly filthy–and even more astonishingly sincere–baseball comedy,” notes that “both Brockmire the man and Brockmire the show are at their absolute best by the end of this season.”

Season 3 picks up with Jim Brockmire (Hank Azaria) a year into his rehab, sober and working as for Oakland during spring training. He’s joined in the booth by former softball player turned broadcaster Gabby Taylor (Tawny Newsome), whose no-nonsense style doesn’t exactly go well with Brockmire’s crude ways.

That said, with the newfound sobriety comes a bit of a toned-down Brockmire.

“[Brockmire’s] failures are very public, and I do think the story we really are telling this season is about the work that you do to rehabilitate yourself,” Azaria said. “It’s been a little sad. I don’t feel like I get to cut loose like I normally do.”

Of course, a toned-down Brockmire is still one who doesn’t have much of a filter. As Taylor states in the premiere, “going from drunk asshole to sober asshole isn’t the makeover you think it is.”

Guest stars in Season 3 include Richard Kind, J.K. Simmons, Hall of Famer George Brett and broadcasting legend Bob Costas, and in true Brockmire fashion, the latter comes with a joke about his infamous pink eye during the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

“If you had a broken leg, it’s under the table, nobody knows; you just soldier on,” Costas said. “We’ve all gone to work when we’re less than 100 percent. This was literally written all over my face. I had to acknowledge it.”

Tyrel Jackson Williams and Amanda Peet, who were regular cast members during the first two seasons, return but with smaller roles in Season 3.