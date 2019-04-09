How to Watch ‘Deadliest Catch’ 2019 Premiere Online

Deadliest Catch has returned with all-new episodes, starting with the season 15 premiere of the show, airing at 9 p.m. ET/PT and 8 p.m. CT, on April 9, 2019, on the Discovery channel. For those who want to watch the show online but do not have a cable subscription or don’t have the Discovery channel ass part of their cable package, there are several other options available for watching the show online. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of the Discovery Channel on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Philo TV

Discovery is included in Philo’s main 44-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term.

You can start a free 7-day trial of Philo TV right here, and you can then watch Discovery live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone (iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or or other supported device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay any event that has aired in the last three days.

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue–which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch–offers four different live-TV channel packages, all of which include Discovery.

You can start a free 5-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Discovery on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PlayStation Vue comes included with cloud DVR.

Season 15 of Deadliest Catch is also available for purchase on Amazon. In addition to the full season, as it airs, individual episodes for the season are also up to buy on Amazon.

For those who want more information on the new season of Deadliest Catch, read on below for episode descriptions, cast details and more.

“DEADLIEST CATCH” 2019 CAST: This season, there’s a new boat and captain in town. The newbie is Captain Steve “Harley” Davidson and his boat is the Southern Wind, according to Deadline. Captain Keith considers him an enemy. Meanwhile, Captain Sig is grooming his daughter, Mandy; Jake Anderson is expanding his business, focusing on his family; Captain Will Bill has problems when one of his “newbies” disappears at sea; and Captain Sean Dwyer wants to buy another boat. Josh Harris, Casey McManus, and their fabled Cornelia Marie are also in the mix.

“DEADLIEST CATCH” SEASON 15 SYNOPSIS: According to Discovery’s press release, the synopsis of what is in store this season reads, “Welcome to Dutch Harbor, Alaska – a maverick town that has had its share of upheaval over the years. But this year, something is different in the air. A new boat blows into town, rumored to know where over a quarter billion dollars-worth of king crabs are located. The rest of the fleet is left on the outside willing to do anything to get in on the score. Complicating matters, massive winter weather comes up and never really goes back down. Storm after storm causes season-ending injuries and more damage to the boats than the captains have seen in years.”

“DEADLIEST CATCH” SEASON 15 EPISODE 1: The title of the premiere episode is “Battle of Kings” and the description of what to expect reads, “Hours before king crab season, a renegade captain discovers the crab are all in one spot; as the fleet races to find the quarter billion-dollar hoard, captains battle each other and the sea to claim their share of the bounty.”

“DEADLIEST CATCH” SEASON 15 EPISODE 2: “Super Swarm” is the title of the second episode, which is set to air April 16, 2019. The plot synopsis of episode 2 states, “Atop the king crab super swarm, full pots boil over into conflict as young guns Sean and Jake join forces to set down Sig; Keith and Harley re-ignite a decades old rivalry; Sean faces the long arm of Alaska law when crab in his tank come up short.”