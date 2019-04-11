How to Watch ‘Pooh: The Derrick Rose Story’ Documentary Online Free

Documentary film Pooh: The Derrick Rose Story will debut Thursday, April 11, at 7 p.m. ET on Stadium.

‘Pooh: The Derrick Rose Story’ Preview

The Chicago Bulls selected Derrick Rose with the first overall pick in 2008, and over the next four seasons the point guard made three All-Star teams, won an MVP award, and led his squad to the Eastern Conference finals.

But an ACL tear in April 2012 derailed his course to the Hall of Fame. A diminished Rose played just 127 games over his next four seasons and his relationship with the Bulls fan base soured, prompting the film project in 2015.

The documentary’s narrative took a turn during production in late 2018, as Rose enjoyed a career resurgence with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

“He scored 50 points on Halloween night!” director Scott Diener said, according to Reel Chicago. “I’m like half asleep and the phone starts ringing and texts start coming in: Did you see what Derrick just did? It was this complete resurgence of Derrick within the NBA, and we had to come up with a new thread about getting to this place.”

Rose averaged 18 points, 4.3 assists, and just 1.6 turnovers for the Timberwolves in 2018-19. On December 26, he dropped 24 points on 11-of-19 shooting and eight assists on the Bulls in Chicago.

“On December 26, I’m on vacation with my family and start getting texts about Derrick playing against the Bulls in Chicago when the fans started chanting, ‘MVP! MVP!,’” Diener said, per Reel Chicago. “It was a Hollywood ending that you could never script.”

Rose will be a free agent this offseason. His agent BJ Armstrong, who helped launch the film project, told 670 The Score the point guard is interested in rejoining the Bulls in free agency.

“Derrick is Chicago through and through. Let’s make that very clear. He grew up here. He loves Chicago. He has the greatest memories of what he was able to achieve here, because he was able to do it literally in front of his hometown,” Armstrong said. “So we always talk about it, we joke about it because he had something here that he wanted to finish, which was to bring a championship here. That was his goal then. And you know he got injured. Injuries are a part of the game. But he has the fondest memories here. He has great friends here. His family is still here. And obviously the relationships that he has with the people here in Chicago, the Bulls, the fans and all his friends and family. It was great memories. Unfortunately, he got hurt. But as you said, life moves on and he was able to continue to move on.”