How to Watch FA Cup Semifinal Games in USA for Free

Just four squads remain in the 2019 FA Cup. Overwhelming favorites Manchester City will take on Brighton in the first semifinal on Saturday, April 6, and Watford will battle Wolves on Sunday, April 7.

FA Cup Semifinals Preview

This is the next step in Manchester City’s quest for the illustrious quadruple.

They’ve already wrapped up the Carabao Cup title, defeating Chelsea via penalties in the final back in February. They’re on top of the Premier League table, albeit by the slightest of margins over second-place Liverpool. They’re alive in the Champions League, set to face fellow English side Tottenham in the quarterfinals starting next week. And here they are in the FA Cup semifinal, the last remaining of the Premier League’s top six clubs.

Manager Pep Guardiola, though, is urging his players not to concern themselves with what be an historic accomplishment.

“Why talk about the quadruple when in this country – a legendary country – it has never happened before,” he said. “Legendary teams like Liverpool, the period [of Manchester United] with Sir Alex Ferguson, Jose Mourinho at Chelsea, Arsene Wenger with Arsenal – no one did it. So why should we do it?

“Of course we are there but I said to the players, ‘Forget about it, don’t think too much. In one week or three days we can lose all three titles, that’s the reality.'”

Realistically, the FA Cup should be the easiest of the three remaining attainable trophies for City. Not only are they scorching hot with wins in 20 of 21 matches since the new year, but they have won all three games against Brighton since Chris Hughton’s squad was promoted last season. And if they do advance to the final, they’ll be favored there no matter the opponent, as they’ve won all three matches against Watford and Wolves this season by a combined score of 8-2.

Brighton, who needed penalties to beat Millwall in the quarterfinals and are coming off a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Chelsea, face a massive uphill battle on Saturday. But a team that has nothing to lose is often a dangerous one.

“At this moment they [City] are one of, if not the best, team in the world with an array of players that are top players, technically gifted but also fit and motivated. That’s why they are going for four trophies. That makes the challenge even bigger,” Hughton said. “If we are defeatist from the moment we walk on the pitch, there’s only one outcome. We have to be positive about our chances.”

The other semifinal should be a compelling one, as Wolves and Watford sit seventh and eighth in the Premier League table, respectively. Watford won, 2-0, at Molineux Stadium back in October, but Wolves are coming off a 2-1 triumph over Manchester United on Tuesday.

The last time either of these teams were in the FA Cup final was in 1984, when Watford lost to Everton. Wolves have won four FA Cup titles in their history, but the last one came in 1960.