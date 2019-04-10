How to Watch ‘Fosse/Verdon’ Premiere Online

Fosse/Verdon premieres tonight, on April 9, 2019, at 10 p.m. ET/PT and 9 p.m. CT, on the FX network. The series is based on the lives of the Broadway and entertainment duo Bob Fosse and Gwen Verdon. The show follows their up and down relationship, successes and failures in the industry, and their family life. For those hoping to watch the show but do not have a cable subscription or have FX in their cable package, there are other ways to watch.

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of FX on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including FX. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

FuboTV

FX is one of 85 channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Sling TV

FX is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

The show is also soon to become available via Amazon.

For those who want more information about the series, read on below for episode descriptions, info on the cast, and more.

“FOSSE/VERDON” CAST:

Sam Rockwell as Bob Fosse

Michelle Williams as Gwen Verdon

Margaret Qualley as Ann Reinking

Norbert Leo Butz as Paddy Chayefsky

Aya Cash as Joan Simon

Nate Corddry as Neil Simon

Susan Misner as Joan McCracken

Bianca Marroquín as Chita Rivera

Kelli Barrett as Liza Minnelli

Evan Handler as Hal Prince

Rick Holmes as Fred Weaver

Paul Reiser as Cy Feuer

Ethan Slater as Joel Grey

Byron Jennings as George Abbott

Laura Osnes as Shirley MacLaine

Juliet Brett as Nicole Fosse

Brandon Uranowitz as Dustin Hoffman

Tyler Hanes as Jerry Orbach

“FOSSE/VERDON” OFFICIAL SYNOPSIS: The synopsis of the series reads, “Spanning five decades, “Fosse/Verdon” explores the singular romantic and creative partnership between Bob Fosse and Gwen Verdon. Bob is a visionary filmmaker and one of the theater’s most influential choreographers and directors, and Gwen is the greatest Broadway dancer of all time. Only Bob can create the groundbreaking musicals that allow Gwen to showcase her greatness. Only Gwen can realize the unique vision in Bob’s head. Together, they will change the face of American entertainment — at a perilous cost.”

“FOSSE/VERDON” SEASON 1 EPISODE 1: The first episode of the season is titled “Life Is a Cabaret” and the description of the episode reads, “Exploring the singular romantic and creative partnership between choreographer/director Bob Fosse and dancer Gwen Verdon.”

“FOSSE/VERDON” SEASON 1 EPISODE 2: “Who’s Got the Pain?” is the second episode and it is set to air on April 16, 2019. The synopsis of episode 2 states, “Rising Broadway star Gwen Verdon has a life-changing encounter with ambitious young choreographer Bob Fosse.”

“FOSSE/VERDON” SEASON 1 EPISODE 3: On April 23, 2019, the third episode will run and it is titled “Me and My Baby”.

“FOSSE/VERDON” SEASON 1 EPISODE 4: Episode 4 is called “Glory” and it will air on April 30, 2019.

“FOSSE/VERDON” SEASON 1 EPISODE 5: “Where Am I Going?” is the title of episode 5 and it is set to air on May 7, 2019.