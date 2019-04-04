How to Watch ‘In the Dark’ CW Series Online Without Cable

In the Dark, a new comedy-drama from executive producer Ben Stiller, makes its series premiere on Thursday, April 4, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CW.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the CW on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

The CW (live in select markets) is one of 85-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle.

You can start a free 7-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of CW on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch new episodes of In the Dark up to three days after they air even if you forget to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, which includes CW (live in most markets).

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of CW on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has new episodes of In the Dark available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

DirecTV Now

DirecTV Now offers four different channel packages, all of which include the CW (available live in select markets). You can start a free trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Now includes cloud DVR.

‘In the Dark’ Preview

The new comedy/drama series centers around Murphy (Perry Mattfeld, Shameless), a blind woman who is described as “a hard-living, hard-drinking, disaffected twenty-something with a penchant for cigarettes and casual sex.”

Essentially, she spends her nights drinking and hooking up with one-night stands, and her days fighting hangovers at a job she hates at “Breaking Blind,” a guide dog school started by her parents.

The anti-heroine has just two friends (three if you count her guide dog, Pretzel), roommate Jess (Brooke Markham), and 17-year-old Tyson (Thamela Mpumlwana), who once saved her from a brutal attack.

Disaster strikes when Murphy, while out on a walk with her dog, discovers what she presumes to be Tyson’s dead body. But with no body to be found, and Murphy inebriated per usual, the police don’t have a reason to investigate, leading Murphy, Jess and Pretzel to find out the truth themselves.

“I think my first read-through of the script was what really attracted me to the show,” said Mattfeld. “I remember feeling warm fuzzies at some point but also cheering up in others and the breadth of emotions that existed in those 60-odd pages were what blew me away. These characters were so smart and witty and the show had a different type of humor than I had seen in a while.”

The jury is still out on In the Dark, which is described by the Boston Herald’s Mark Perigard as “not belonging on CW” due to the limitations stemming from it being on network television.

Still, while some are unconvinced about the show itself, Mattfeld’s performance stands out as a true bright spot. The 25-year-old actress had a seven-episode role on Showtime’s Shameless, but this her first leading role–and she delivers.

“Luckily for Dark, it has a bright star in its midst,” writes Perigard. “Mattfeld delivers a nuanced performance as a woman who has chosen to meet the world with hostility as a calculated defense.”

The first episode in the series, titled “Pilot,” is written by Corinne Kingsbury (The Newsroom, Back in the Game, Fam) and directed by Michael Showalter (The Big Sick).

Kingsbury and Showalter are also executive producers, along with Ben Stiller, Jackie Cohn, Nicky Weinstock, Jonathan Collier and Emily Fox.