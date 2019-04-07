How to Watch Killing Eve Season 2 Premiere Online for Free

The massively acclaimed hit TV show Killing Eve is back for Season 2, which premieres Sunday, April 7, at 8 p.m. ET on AMC and BBC America. Every episode this season will be simulcast on both channels.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch new episodes of Killing Eve live or on-demand on your computer, phone, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

(All of Season 1 of Killing Eve is available on Hulu)

‘Killing Eve’ Season 2 Preview

You’d be hard-pressed to find a critic or reviewer who didn’t regard Killing Eve as one of the best shows of 2018.

Season 1 received a 96 percent approval rating (with an average score of 8.28) on Rotten Tomatoes and an average score of 83 (which represents “universal acclaim”) on Metacritic. Based on an aggregation of 127 “Top 10” lists, it was the No. 1 overall ranked TV show in 2018.

On the awards circuit, lead actress Sandra Oh and series creator/writer/showrunner/executive producer Phoebe Waller-Bridge received Emmy nominations, while Oh took home the Golden Globe for best actress in a television series drama.

Many times, shows–understandably–have trouble continuing that level of success, but judging by the early reviews, Season 2 of Killing Eve isn’t going to run into that problem–as of writing this, it had a 100 percent approval rating and an average score of 8.2 based on 23 reviews on Rotten Tomatoes.

While Oh received much of the acclaim in Season 1, there are fantastic performances abound in Season 2. As Vanity Fair’s Sonia Saraiya writes, Owen McDonnell (Niko) and Jodie Comer (Villanelle) are also excellent:

Oh’s a devastating performer when she gets good material to work with, and Killing Eve Season 2 offers her a lot: Her scenes with Niko alone are a masterclass in embodied subtlety. Comer was a little overshadowed by Oh in the chatter about the first season, but hopefully no more; her scrappy, scamming, down-and-out Villanelle is a wisecracking murder machine, worn down to her survival instincts and childish impulses—and fixated, eerily, on finding Eve and facing her once more.

Season 2 also sees a new showrunner and head writer, as Emerald Fennell was appointed by Waller-Bridge as her successor. That kind of transition can sometimes cause hiccups, but Fennell, a jack-of-all-trades who plays Camila Shand in The Crown and also wrote the first two episodes of this season of Killing Eve, is a worthy replacement.

“From the first two episodes, [Fennell] choreographs Killing Eve’s pas de deux between light and dark with audacity,” writes The Atlantic’s Sophie Gilbert. “The new episodes reverberate with a sense of humor that’s absurd, bleak, and distinctly British.”

The second season will have eight episodes.