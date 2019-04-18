How to Watch the ‘Life in Pieces’ 2019 Premiere Online

Life In Pieces premieres season 4 tonight, on the CBS network, airing its first two episodes of the season. But, the two episodes will not be shown back-to-back. Episode 1 of the new season will air from 8:31 – 9:01 p.m. ET/PT and 7:31 – 8:01 p.m. CT. Then, the next half hour time slot will be filled by the TV show Mom. From 9:30 – 10 p.m. ET/PT and 8:30 – 9 p.m. CT, episode 2 of Life in Pieces will air. For those who want to watch the show, you may be wondering about options for those without a cable subscription.

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch CBS live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Amazon Prime

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all CBS content (both live and on-demand) via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a 7-day free trial.

Once you are signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you then can watch CBS live on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch it on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

CBS All Access

This service allows you to watch a live stream of your local CBS channel, as well as all of the CBS’ on-demand library. It is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option, only you’re watching through CBS’ digital platform rather than Amazon’s. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and then you can watch CBS live on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the CBS app.

FuboTV

CBS (available live in select markets) is one of 85-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle.

You can start a free 7-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you cannot watch Life In Pieces live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which lets you watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu streaming now also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, including CBS (available live in select markets).

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch the show live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you up to 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Now let’s get into the new season of the show. Read on for episode descriptions, air dates, cast info, and more.

“LIFE IN PIECES” SEASON 4 EPISODE 1: The premiere episode is titled “Jungle Push Resort Anniversary” and the plot description of the episode reads, “The Shorts arrive at their vacation resort in the Yucatan, but their accommodations aren’t what they expected; Heather is ridiculously overprotective of Sophia; Jen and Greg discover that Matt and Colleen have been duping everyone.”

“LIFE IN PIECES” SEASON 4 EPISODE 2: “Demo Nosebreath Surgery Match” is the title of episode 2 and the episode is described as, “When Colleen and Matt try to impress a potential birth mother, they have a hard time competing against another couple; Jen’s pregnancy takes a toll on Greg; Heather lets John take credit for her housekeeping; Joan recovers from knee surgery.”

“LIFE IN PIECES” SEASON 4 EPISODE 3: The third episode airs on April 25, 2019, at it is titled “Misery Turd Name Pills”. The plot synopsis of the episode states, “While Joan is bedridden recovering from surgery, she persuades Sophia to spend time with her; Jen and Greg select a name for their new baby only to learn that Matt and Colleen chose the same one; Heather has a new business idea.”

“LIFE IN PIECES” SEASON 4 EPISODE 4: Episode 4 is called “Birth Meddling Jacket Denial” and it is set to air on May 2, 2019. As for the episode description, it says, “When Colleen and Matt learn they may not be allowed into the delivery room for the birth of the baby they are planning to adopt, they try to convince Morgan to have the baby at home; Heather is thrilled when Samantha has a falling-out with a friend.”

“LIFE IN PIECES” 2019 CAST: The cast members include Colin Hanks, Betsy Brandt, Thomas Sadoski, Zoe Lister-Jones, Dan Bakkedahl, Angelique Cabral, Niall Cunningham, Holly Barrett, Giselle Eisenberg, James Brolin, Dianne Wiest, Hunter King, and Ana Sophia Heger.