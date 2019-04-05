How to Watch ‘Little Women LA’ Season 8 Online

Season 8 of Little Women LA is here and airs at 10 p.m. ET/PT and 9 p.m. CT, on the Lifetime network. For those who want to watch the new episodes but do not have a cable subscription or login info, you may be looking for other ways to be able to watch the show. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of Lifetime on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Lifetime is one of 85-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle.

You can start a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Lifetime on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, including Lifetime.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Lifetime on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Lifetime is included in Philo’s main 44-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term.

You can start a free 7-day trial of Philo TV right here, and you can then watch Lifetime live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone (iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or or other supported device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay any event that has aired in the last three days.

For more information on the new season of Little Women LA, read on below.

“LITTLE WOMEN LA” SEASON 8 EPISODE 1: The title of the premiere episode is “Uphill Battle” and the plot description of what to expect reads, “Christy goes hiking with the girls and reveals her physical transformation; Jasmine plans a spa day centered around Terra; Terra and Joe brace themselves for whether or not Penny will need additional brain surgery.”



“LITTLE WOMEN LA” SEASON 8 EPISODE 2: “Rollin’ With the Homies” is the title of episode 2. The synopsis of the episode states, “Autumn feels mothered when Christy plans her skating disco-themed birthday party; Tonya tells the girls that she and Jaa are finally more than just friends; Terra receives a profound reading from clairvoyant medium Tyler Henry.”

