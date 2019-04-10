How to Watch NHL Playoffs 2019 Online Without Cable

Looking for a guide on how to watch the NHL playoffs online without cable? We’ve got everything you need to know to catch a live stream of every game from the first round to the Stanley Cup finals.

In the United States, games will be televised on either NBC, NBC Sports Network, CNBC or USA.

2019 NHL Playoffs Preview

After a historically successful season, the Tampa Bay Lightning enter as the favorites to hoist the Stanley Cup in June.

Among Tampa Bay’s record-tying 62 wins was a trio of victories against their first-round opponent, the Columbus Blue Jackets. And they weren’t particularly close, either: 8-2 on October 13, 4-0 on January 8 and 5-1 on February 18. A combined thrashing of 17-3.

Still, the Bolts aren’t about to take anything for granted now that they’ll always be at the most four defeats away from their season ending prematurely.

“Just the regular season and playoffs, it’s completely different,” said forward Tyler Johnson. “I don’t think you can ever go into a series and say, ‘Oh, we did this in the regular season.’ It just doesn’t matter quite frankly.”

Should the Lightning advance past Columbus as expected, they’ll meet either the Boston Bruins or Toronto Maple Leafs in the second round. It’s the second time in as many years that Boston and Toronto clash in the first round the playoffs, and the Maple Leafs are looking forward at the chance for revenge after last year’s Game 7 defeat.

“Yeah definitely, anytime you have a defeat like [last season] it drives you to be even better each year but this is a different team,” Maple Leafs defenseman Jake Gardner said. “There’s new guys on the team so it’s kind of a fresh start.”

Boston won three of the four head-to-head matchups this season, outscoring the Maple Leafs by a combined score of 16-10.

On the other half of the Eastern Conference bracket, it’s anyone’s guess as to who survives out of the quartet of the Washington Capitals, New York Islanders, Pittsburgh Penguins and Carolina Hurricanes. Not only were they separated by just five points in the standings, but the Caps went 7-4 against the other three, the Islanders went 7-4 against the other three and the Penguins went 6-4 against the other three.

Over in the West, the Nashville Predators had only the third-best record in the conference, but they still nabbed a top seed by way of winning the Central. If they can make their way to the Stanley Cup finals, things could get very interesting, as they were the only team in the league to beat the Lightning twice, though both of those games came in November.

There are a lot of potential obstacles before that happens, though. The Dallas Stars, Nashville’s first-round opponent, won two out of five against the Predators this season and took two of the other games to overtime.

And on the other half of the bracket, the Calgary Flames and San Jose Sharks both stand as formidable threats. The former was the only other team besides the Lightning to hit the 50-win mark this season, while the Sharks are a deep, talented team with nine 50-plus-point scorers.

No matter what happens, though, playoff hockey is back, and as always, it’s going to be an entertaining ride until one team is left standing.