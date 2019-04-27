How to Watch Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2019 Induction Ceremony Online

The 2019 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, which features The Cure, Def Leppard, Janet Jackson, Stevie Nicks, Radiohead, Roxy Music and The Zombies, will make its television premiere Saturday, April 27, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on HBO.

2019 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Preview

The induction ceremony, which actually took place at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on March 29, honored seven legendary artists/bands, who each gave a speech and put on a performance.

According to Chuck Yarborough of The Plain Dealer, the original order of performers was Stevie Nicks, Radiohead, Roxy Music, The Cure, Janet Jackson, The Zombies and then Def Leppard, but HBO rearranged things slightly in its final edit, going with Nicks, The Cure, Jackson, Roxy Music, Radiohead, The Zombies and Def Leppard.

One reasoning for the re-order, according to Yarborough, was The Cure’s excellent performance.

“But by far, though, the performance of the night from opening note to final round of applause came from Robert Smith and the Cure. Best music, best vocals, best best,” he wrote.

Every honoree was also introduced by a special presenter: Harry Styles for Stevie Nicks, Brian May of Queen for Def Leppard, Janelle Monae for Janet Jackson, Trent Reznor of Nine Inch Nails for The Cure, David Byrne for Radiohead, John Taylor and Simon Le Bon of Duran Duran for Roxy Music and Susanna Hoffs of The Bangles for The Zombies.

Nicks, who opens the show, also comes with a special honor, as she’s the first woman to be elected into the Rock Hall of Fame twice. She was first inducted in 1998 as part of Fleetwood Mac, and now she’ll be honored as a solo artist. Michael Jackson, Lou Reed and each member of The Beatles are others to have this distinction.

The show was originally more than five hours, but the HBO edit has it down to just under three.