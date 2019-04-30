‘The 100’ Season 6 Premiere Live Stream: How to Watch Episode One Online Tonight for Free

Tonight is the Season 6 premiere of The 100, where the crew finally go back to their roots of survival in a new world. The episode, called “Sanctum,” is going to break new ground after the shocking ending and the message Monty’s son shared with Clarke and Bellamy. The episode airs tonight at 9 p.m. Eastern/8 p.m. Central. Here’s how you can live stream Season 6 Episode 1 online tonight, even if you don’t have cable, or watch it online later tomorrow.

‘The 100’ Season 6 Episode 1 Preview

The synopsis for tonight reads: “Still reeling after receiving Monty’s message, a small group goes down to explore the mysterious new planet; several members of Wonkru face the consequences of their decisions.”

Here’s a trailer.

And here are some sneak peeks from The CW for tonight:

Of course, ever since seeing the Season 5 finale I’ve been impatient to see the new season. I love the idea of new beginnings and an unexplored planet where literally anything can happen. It’s kind of like Lost in Space, but for adults.

Remember, now that they’re waking up there are still a lot of issues to deal with that were left unresolved. Here’s a look back at what happened in the Season 5 finale.

Shaw and Raven got close in their attempt to stop McCreary. Meanwhile, Clarke freed Diyoza in exchange for her help stopping McCreary (Clarke finally came to her senses in the finale, after betraying everyone she loved in an attempt to keep Madi safe, even though Madi didn’t even agree with Clarke’s actions.) In the finale, Madi took on the role of Heda and led a charge to stop McCreary’s gang.

During a standoff with Clarke, McCreary set off the Damocles missile, ready to destroy the valley. “If I can’t have this valley, no one can.” Madi and company stop McCreary’s gang, but now everyone has to evacuate the planet before the only valley left is obliterated.

Monty struggles to help an injured Murphy get away. Madi decides the entire prison crew will get evacuated, not just Diyoza. Abby struggles to get Kane onto the ship, since he’s on life support. But she succeeds. Meanwhile, there’s still bad blood between Raven and Abby, since Abby essentially tortured her because of her drug addiction.

Octavia and her group help rescue Kane and get him on the ship, since evacuating him on a stretcher was too much for Abby to do alone. Everyone gets on the ship and they launch just in time. Kane is put in cryosleep to save him.

There are 412 people on the ship and 500 cryopods. They will sleep until the Valley is livable again in 10 years.

When Season 5 ended, Bellamy and Clarke woke from cryosleep 125 years later and were greeted by Monty and Harper’s son, Jordan. Monty and Harper woke to find that their original plan for returning to Earth wasn’t going to work and they needed to find a new solution so everyone could survive. They gave birth to Jordan and didn’t put him into cryo-sleep until he was the age we see him now. In a video, Monty shared that after 30 years, he cracked the Eligius 3 mission file and is sending them to a planet far away that’s suitable for life. It’s in the Goldilocks zone of a binary star system.