How to Watch ‘Wife Swap’ Revival 2019 Online

Wife Swap is back with a revival series, under the same name, with the same concept, but a little more flavor. For years, Wife Swap was a big hit, as was its spinoff series Celebrity Wife Swap. Now, the show has been rebooted and is set to air new episodes, starting April 4, 2019, at 9 p.m. ET/PT and 8 p.m. CT, on the Paramount network.

Ahead of the reboot, Paramount President of Development President Keith Cox, told Entertainment Weekly that, “Wife Swap is an iconic international hit that’s more relevant now than ever. There are plenty of fireworks in each episode that audiences expect, but they’ll also be surprised as they watch these families learn about new lifestyles and choices to find resolution.”

When it comes to the premiere episode of the revival, it is titled “Benner vs. McMichael” and the description of the episode reads, “An obsessive perfectionist wife with kids who act like grownups swaps lives with a fun-loving, stay-at-home dad who thinks life is all about play.” Episode 2 is called “Lobdell vs. Moon” and the plot synopsis states, “A no-nonsense fire chief wife, who tries to run her house like her battalion, swaps lives with a conservative stay-at-home wife who caters to the every whim of her domineering husband.”

According to In Touch Weekly, the reboot aims to challenge people and push their boundaries. There are same-sex couples, out of the norm living spaces, and cultural differences involved.

Old episodes of the show still air in reruns on TV.