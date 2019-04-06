Wood Memorial 2019 Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

The $1 million Wood Memorial Stakes at Aqueduct will take place on Saturday, April 7.

2019 Wood Memorial Preview

Tacitus — the favorite to win the $750,000 race at 5-2, according to BookMaker — was sired by Tapit, who won the 1 1/8-mile race in 2004. His half-brother Frosted took the event in 2015.

The 3-year-old made a pair of starts at 2, debuting with a fourth-place finish at Belmont Park on October 4, 2018, then winning at Aqueduct on November 10.

Tacitus took first in his third and most recent race, the Grade 2 Lambholm South Tampa Bay Derby, on March 9.

“From the day we started training him, his fluent stride was an eye-catcher,” Juddmonte Farms general manager Garrett O’Rourke said, according to BloodHorse. “Obviously, the expectations for any horse with a pedigree like that of Tacitus brings Derby dreams. Maybe we should have been more specific on which Derby on our wish list!”

Trainer Todd Pletcher, bidding for his sixth Wood Memorial victory since 2010, will have a pair of horses running: Outshine and Overdeliver.

Overdeliver took first in his December 23 debut at Gulfstream Park, then finished second in the $75,000 Pasco at Tampa Bay Downs.

“We didn’t really have a firm plan (for Overdeliver) after the Pasco,” Pletcher said, according to Brisnet. “It’s really just been based on his last three works that he’s trained exceptionally well that we decided to take a shot at the Wood. I think his last couple works he’s shown some really strong gallop outs and indicates that he’s capable of stretching out.”

Outshine has four races under his belt, with wins at Belmont Park on May 17 and Gulfstream Park on February 10, 2019. He finished second to Tacitus at the Grade 2 Lambholm South Tampa Bay Derby.

“We’re excited about stretching him out to a mile and an eighth,” Pletcher said, per Brisnet. “We’ve been pointing to the Wood since the Tampa Bay Derby and we’re optimistic from what we’re seeing.

Outshine and Overdeliver are 6-1 and 20-1 to win, per BookMaker.

Haikal, of Shadwell Stable, has the second-best odds at 7-2. He ran second in his debut on December 15 at Aqueduct and has won three consecutive races since.

This will be his first two-turn run.

“I’ll be disappointed if he doesn’t improve at two turns,” jockey Rajiv Maragh said, per BloodHorse. “The great thing about him is that we haven’t seen the best of him yet. He hasn’t hit his ceiling. So he just might be a superstar horse who gets better each time.”

Haikal’s trainer Kiaran McLaughlin told Bisnet: “The only question is the two turns, but we feel like it’ll be no problem. Hopefully he won’t be as far back as he was last time. He could be in the middle of the pack or last, but he won’t be 15 lengths off the pace like last time.”