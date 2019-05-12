76ers vs Raptors Game 7 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Toronto Raptors will host the Philadelphia 76ers at Scotiabank Arena on Sunday for Game 7 of their second-round series of the NBA playoffs.

76ers vs Raptors Game 7 Preview

A loss from elimination, the 76ers pulled out a 112-101 victory in Game 6 to force the series back to Toronto.

Philadelphia wing Jimmy Butler scored a team-high 25 points on 9-of-18 shooting and dished a game-high eight assists, adding a pair of steals and six boards.

“I play to win,” Butler said, according to the Associated Press. “Right now, this is what I have to do in order to give us a great chance at winning.”

He added: “Game is simple. I shoot the ball when I’m open. Sometimes I shoot it when I’m not open.”

Twenty-one of the midseason trade acquisition’s 25 points came in the first three quarters. The 76ers led 87-67 heading into the final period.

“He was all over that game,” Philadelphia head coach Brett Brown said, per AP. “The mood in the locker room, you could sense the serious side. They got the moment and I think he got it as much as anybody and led us.”

The 76ers’ Ben Simmons added 21 points, eight boards, and six dimes. Center Joel Embiid, who’s been dealing with knee soreness, scored 17 points, grabbed 12 rebounds, and blocked two shots in 36 minutes, leading the team in plus-minus at +40.

“I knew I had to come in with high spirits,” Embiid said, per AP. “If I’ve got to play 45 minutes and push myself out there, that’s what I’ll do.”

Philadelphia didn’t overwhelm offensively, turning the ball over 18 times and shooting 46.1 percent from the field and 35.7 percent from 3-point range, but they grabbed 16 offensive rebonds to the Raptors’ nine, and held Toronto to 43.2 percent shooting from the field and 25 percent from deep.

“I mean, tonight I feel like we messed up sometimes on transition and defense; we didn’t knock down open shots early, you know, and they played well,” Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard said, according to The Canadian Press. “They came with pace and knocked down their open shots early on, and we tried to dig ourselves out of the hole.”

He added: “We win the last game, that’s all that matters. We lost some games playing their way, so it doesn’t matter. I’m going to try to win.”

Leonard led all players with 29 points in Game 6, adding five assists and a steal. His 12 rebounds tied Embiid for the game high.

“We’ve got to play with great physicality, great speed, connected on the defensive end,” Raptors head coach Nick Nurse said of Game 7, per CP. “I think we have to play one of our best defensive games of the year and play with some gusto on offense.”