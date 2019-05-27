Aston Villa vs Derby County Live Stream: How to Watch in USA

Aston Villa FC and Derby County FC will meet in the EFL Championship play-off final at Wembley Stadium on Monday.

In the United States, the match will start at 10 a.m. ET. It won’t be on TV anywhere in the US, but you can watch a live stream of the match on ESPN+, the streaming service from ESPN that includes various live sports (international soccer, UFC, rugby, etc.), all the 30-for-30 documentaries, and other original, exclusive content.

You can start a free trial of ESPN+ right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Aston Villa vs Derby on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the ESPN app.

If you can’t watch live, the match is available to be watched on-demand via ESPN+, as well.

Aston Villa vs Derby County Preview

Aston Villa and Derby are fighting for the third and final promotion to the Premier League — Norwich City and Sheffield United claimed the first two slots by finishing the EFL season first and second, respectively.

In the semifinals, fifth-place Aston Villa bested fourth-place West Bromwich Albion on penalties to break an aggregated 2-2 draw.

After dropping their first leg 1-0 to third-place Leeds United, the sixth-place Rams claimed the second leg 4-2 to advance to the final.

Frank Lampard, Chelsea’s all-time leading scorer and a former England international, managed Derby County to 74 points across 46 games, finishing a point ahead of Middlesborough for the final play-off spot.

“This is right up there in terms of the personal achievement and how I feel,” Lampard said, according to the Derby County FC website.

“I probably forget as my career was a while ago now but that feeling that I had pre-Leeds in the play-off semi-finals and how much I, the players and the fans, wanted to win that game was something special.

“To get over that hurdle was a huge feeling but the dust has settled. We are in the final and we’ve not won anything yet so this is the big one.

“It goes right up there in terms of how I feel going into it as all the major games I was lucky to take part in as a player.

“I will be proud. I’m walking out as a manager of a team and squad that have done fantastically well, regardless of the result on Monday.

“I’m hugely proud of what we have achieved this year but more importantly than that, I am proud to represent this club.

“The fans, the club, what it means, the owner, the people behind the scenes, that’s been a big deal for me this season. This is a culmination of all that. I will be a bit nervous, but I will certainly be proud.”

The Lions finished two points ahead of their Monday foes in the Championship season, with 76. Their 82 goals ranked third in the league.

Tammy Abraham, a 21-year-old striker on loan from Chelsea, was responsible for a team-high 26 of them. Taylor Mings, a center back on loan from AFC Bournemouth, has impressed as well.

“Working your way through the team, you have Tammy who has scored so many goals for us,” Mings said, according to the Birmingham Mail.

“We’ve got fantastic midfield players. We’ve got a good defense at the moment and got a manager (Dean Smith) who trusts his players and really shows belief in whoever go out on the pitch.

“We’ve also got players that are biting to get on the pitch and players who are disappointed when they’re left out, which is a good position to be in.”