Billboard Music Awards 2019 Red Carpet Live Stream: How to Watch the Arrivals Online

The 2019 Billboard Music Awards air tonight on the NBC network, from 8 – 11 p.m. ET/PT and 7 – 10 p.m. CT. But, before all the performances and awards, there are the celebrity arrivals. The red carpet is half the fun of the awards shows, right? From big celebrity interviews to surprises and announcements, the red carpet pre-shows are filled with juicy info.

For this year’s BBMAs, there are multiple red carpet pre-shows going on. Read on below for the details on each red carpet show and how to watch them online.

BBMAs 2019 Red Carpet Live

According to Billboard, the BBMAs official red carpet pre-show will air live via Twitter and the hosts include Sway Calloway, Sofia Reyes and Jaymes Vaughan. Find here the official streaming of the 2019 BBMAs red carpet, which will start at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT. It will run until the Billboard Music Awards begins.

Access Billboard Music Awards 2019 Preview

On the NBC network, from 7:30 – 8 p.m. ET, just before the BBMAs starts, Access will air a preview of tonight’s show. If you would like to watch Access, or the BBMAs full show, you can use these options for live streaming:

FuboTV

NBC (live in most markets) is one of 85-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle.

You can start a free 7-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of NBC on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch the BBMAs live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, which includes NBC (live in most markets).

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of NBC on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch the 2019 Billboard Music Awards live tonight, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most new episodes available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue–which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch–offers four different live-TV channel packages, all of which include NBC (live in most markets).

You can start a free 5-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of NBC on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch the 2019 BBMAs live, PlayStation Vue comes included with cloud DVR.

Sling TV

NBC (live in select markets) is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package.

You can start a free 7-day trial of Sling TV right here, and you can then watch NBC live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch the awards show tonight live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

E! Red Carpet Live

E! Live From the Red Carpet will air live on the E! network, from 6 – 8 p.m. ET, featuring red carpet coverage and interviews for the BBMAs. On tomorrow evening’s E! News, which airs from 7 – 8 p.m. ET/PT and 6 – 7 p.m. CT, the celebrity news program will feature big moments and fashion from the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of E! on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

