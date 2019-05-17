Black-Eyed Susan Stakes Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

You can watch the 2019 Black-Eyed Susan Stakes and Preakness Stakes without cable via a free trial of FuboTV right here. More information about FuboTV and other live stream options can be found below

Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland, will host the 95th running of the Black-Eyed Susan Stakes on Friday.

The race is scheduled to start at 4:48 p.m. ET and will be televised on NBC Sports Network (with coverage of other races on the card starting at 3 p.m. ET).

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of NBCSN (and NBC, which will have Saturday’s Preakness) via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

NBC (live in select markets) and NBC Sports Network are two of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Black-Eyed Susan Stakes (and Saturday’s Preakness) on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the race (and other programs) on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

PlayStation Vue

PS Vue — which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch — offers four different live-TV channel packages, all of which include NBC (live in select markets) and NBC Sports Network.

You can start a free five-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Black-Eyed Susan Stakes (and Saturday’s Preakness) on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PS Vue comes with cloud DVR.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, including NBC (live in select markets) and NBC Sports Network.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Black-Eyed Susan Stakes (and Saturday’s Preakness) on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

Sling TV

NBC (live in select markets) and NBC Sports Network are both included in the “Sling Blue” channel bundle.

You can start a free seven-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Black-Eyed Susan Stakes (and Saturday’s Preakness) on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

2019 Black-Eyed Susan Stakes Preview

Stetson Racing’s Point of Honor was tabbed as the morning-line favorite with 5-2 odds. The filly won her first two races then took fourth in the Gulfstream Park Oaks (G2), failing to to amass enough points to enter the Longines Kentucky Oaks (G1).

“When we didn’t get in, the logical next step was to run in the Black-Eyed Susan,” Point of Honor trainer George Weaver said, according to Blood Horse. “It’s a prestigious race on the tour for 3-year-old fillies, and we’re happy to be a part of it.”

Four-time Black-Eyed Susan Stakes winner Todd Pletcher is the only trainer with two horses in the nine-filly field: Always Shopping (4-1) and Off Topic (8-1). After failing to take first in 2018, Always Shopping, owned by Repole Stable, is unbeaten in two starts this year.

“This seems like a natural progression for her,” Pletcher said, according to Paulick Report. “She’s improved each spot, and two turns and 1 1/8 miles seems to suit her well. Everything has gone well for her since the Gazelle.”

Paul P. Pompa Jr.-owned Off Topic, the daughter of 2007 Kentucky Derby winner Street Sense, took second in her first race of the year then finished third in the Gazelle, her first stakes attempt and her first 1 1/8-mile race.

“I was pleased with her effort, but she’s one that is still putting all her potential together,” Pletcher added. “She broke better in the Gazelle than she had and put herself in a tractable position. She still has not run to her full potential.”

Maryland-bred Las Setas should have the crowd on her side, but she’s considered a long shot, one of three horses at 15-1, the second-worst odds in the field. The Robert T. Manfuso-owned horse has won in each of her three starts, all in 2019.

“She’s a pretty easy-going filly as far as training,” trainer Katharine Voss said, per Paulick Report. “She’s nice to gallop. She doesn’t try to run off. She doesn’t do a lot of stupid stuff. We always thought she was really nice, but things normally work out that well. You’re just trying to keep them sound and everything.”

Voss added: “She ran really green first time out. I think her first two races helped her. She’s always shown an awful lot of talent. The other day when she worked in 48 flat, she just looked like she’s just kind of cruising along. She isn’t being asked. She picked it up on her own a little bit in the lane.”