Blazers vs Nuggets Game 2 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Denver Nuggets will host the Portland Trail Blazers at the Pepsi Center for Game 2 of their second-round matchup in the NBA playoffs.

The game is scheduled to start at 9 p.m. ET and will be televised on TNT.

Blazers vs Nuggets Game 2 Preview

Two days after closing out their first-round matchup with the San Antonio Spurs in Game 7, the Nuggets notched another home win in Game 1 against the Blazers on Monday.

“Saturday night, an emotional high, winning a Game 7, that was part of my biggest concern about tonight,” Nuggets head coach Mike Malone said after the 121-113 victory, according to the Associated Press. “Obviously you’re worried about guarding them but how would we react from that emotional hangover? I thought our guys did a pretty good job.”

Nuggets center Nikola Jokic scored a team-high 37 points on 11-of-18 shooting, adding nine rebounds, six assists, three steals, and a pair of blocks.

The 24-year-old is averaging 24.9 points, 11.8 rebounds, and 8.8 assists per game in his first postseason.

“He’s a sponge,” Denver forward Paul Millsap said, per AP. “He picks it up. He sees how people are playing him and guarding him and he makes the right play every time. That’s what’s great about him — he doesn’t force anything. Everything is going to be the right play. He’s going to make the right reads. He’s like a quarterback out there.

“I consider him like a Tom Brady — he’s always going to pick you apart and make the right reads. Commend him for doing that at this stage in his career. It’s unbelievable.”

Both teams shot better than 50 percent from the field and better than 37 percent from deep, but Denver turned the ball over just 12 times to Portland’s 18.

“It’s a seven-game series,” Blazers head coach Terry Stotts said, according to The Oregonian. “I think both teams feel like they can play better. That’s part of an NBA series. There’s an urgency to it. You don’t want to get behind the eight ball and put yourself in a bad position. Winning on the road is difficult. The importance of Game 2 becomes even more important with the loss and that’s obvious to everybody.”

Portland point guard Damian Lillard dropped a game-high 39 points but coughed the rock up six times.

“They’re moving the ball, they’re constantly moving on offense, they’ve got so many guys who are capable of getting things done,” Lillard said, per The Oregonian.

He added: “There’s a reason why they’re the No. 2 team in the West. They’re getting it from so many guys consistently. When it’s not one guy or two guys having to do so much — when it’s spread out the way it is — it just makes it a tougher cover.”