Blazers vs Nuggets Game 7 Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

The Denver Nuggets will host the Portland Trail Blazers for Game 7 of their second-round series in the NBA playoffs.

Blazers vs Nuggets Game 7 Preview

Facing elimination in Game 6, the Blazers bested Denver 119-108 at home to force the Nuggets into their second Game 7 of the playoffs. Denver reached the second round after toppling the San Antonio Spurs in seven games in their opening series.

“It’s weird, everyone keeps talking about experience,” Denver point guard Jamal Murray said, according to ESPN. “I just want to say that we’ve been here before. We’ll go back home, regroup like we did for San Antonio, come back with energy and just be ready to play.”

The Nuggets, who are in the playoffs for the first time since 2013, posted an NBA-best 34-7 record at home during the regular season. They’ve won five of their seven playoff contests at the Pepsi Center in 2019.

“I thought our Game 6 here in Portland was better than our Game 6 in San Antonio,” Nuggets head coach Michael Malone said, according to the Associated Press. “Now we go home and have the best home-court advantage in the NBA.”

Nuggets center Nikola Jokic scored 29 points (on 10-of-15 shooting), grabbed 12 rebounds, and notched eight assists in Game 6, all team highs.

Portland point guard Damian Lillard led all participants with 32 points and shot 47.8 percent from the field (11-of-23), his highest marks since he scored 39 points on 57.1 percent shooting (12-of-21) in Game 1.

“I think over the course of the series, at least after Game 1, I just haven’t seen the ball go in consistently enough,” Lillard said, per AP. “My job is to stay aggressive, keep doing what I do, and tonight, shots fell.”

Though this is Lillard’s sixth postseason, he’s never played in a Game 7.

“It’s basically a game where only one team is going to make it out,” Lillard said, per AP. “It’s your last opportunity to play, so facing elimination is what it is to me, and that’s going to be my approach, just like it was tonight. The only thing is that it’s going to be on the road. It’s for our season. All the marbles.”

A skirmish broke out in the fourth quarter of Game 6 after Jokic was whistled for an offensive foul that sent Blazers big man Zach Collins into the legs of Nuggets wing Will Barton. Officials doled out technicals to Barton, Collins, Nuggets wing Torrey Craig, and Blazers guard Seth Curry.

“I expect [Game 7] to be an all-out brawl,” Denver forward Paul Millsap said, according to ESPN. “They’re fighting for their lives. We’re fighting for our lives. I expected it to be pretty heated.”