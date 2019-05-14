Blazers vs Warriors Game 1 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Golden State Warriors will host the Portland Trail Blazers at Oracle Arena on Tuesday for Game 1 of the Western Conference finals.

Blazers vs Warriors Game 1 Preview

The Blazers pulled out a 100-96 victory in Game 7 of their second-round series against the Denver Nuggets.

With All-Star point guard Damian Lillard struggling to find his scoring rhythm, going 3-of-17 for 13 points, his backcourt mate CJ McCollum lit the Nugs up for 37 points on 17-of-29 shooting.

Lillard contributed in other facets, grabbing 10 rebounds and dishing eight assists while turning the ball over just once. He also his a 3-pointer with 3:20 remaining to put the Blazers up seven.

“It’s a luxury to have two guys like that who can find different ways to score in different ways,” Blazers head coach Terry Stotts said, according to the Associated Press. “CJ does it one way, Dame does it in another. On a night when Dame struggled shooting the ball CJ came up big.”

McCollum hit three midrange jumpers in the final three minutes, the last of which put his team up three with 12 seconds left. He also grabbed nine rebounds and came up with a chase-down block of a Jamal Murray layup that would have pulled Denver within two in the middle of the fourth.

The Blazers guard compared it to LeBron James’ now iconic block of Andre Iguodala in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals, and credited teammate Seth Curry with making the play possible.

“Seth did a good job of cutting off his lane and making him have to go over his head,” McCollum said, per AP. “He put it right there for me and I went and got it ‘Bron style. Shout out to my guy ‘Bron. It was a mini-version of ’Bron’s block on Iggy some years ago. Definitely didn’t get up as high but it was a cool play. I might get a picture of that.”

The Warriors advanced to the conference finals with a Game 7 victory of their own, besting the Houston Rockets 118-113 despite having lost Kevin Durant to a calf injury in Game 6. Two-time MVP Stephen Curry, Seth’s brother, scored 33 points, all in the second half.

“It’s a beautiful team to watch. They’ve got great chemistry,” Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said of the Blazers, according to The Oregonian. “There’s an energy about them that you can feel.”

He added: “They’ve got more motion, more movement than Houston, but two very dominant guards like Houston. In some ways, that series (against Houston) may have helped us prepare for this one.”

Durant will miss Game 1 of the Western Conference finals, but he could return by Game 2.