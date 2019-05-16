Blazers vs Warriors Game 2 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Golden State Warriors and Portland Trail Blazers will again do battle at Oracle Arena in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals on Thursday.

Blazers vs Warriors Game 2 Preview

Stephen Curry erupted for 36 points in Game 1, leading the Warriors to a 116-94 victory.

The two-time MVP shot 12-of-23 from the field and 9-of-15 from deep, adding six rebounds and seven assists. He struggled shooting the ball against the Houston Rockets in the squad’s previous serious, hitting 40.3 percent overall and 27.9 percent from deep — a career-low mark in any playoff series.

“I know what I’m capable of on the floor. The situation calls for me to be a little bit more aggressive and hopefully that’ll continue,” Curry said, according to the Associated Press. “Obviously it’s nice to see the ball go in. I didn’t shoot the ball well for 4 1/2 games the last series and got off to a good start tonight. I want to maintain that. Every game is different, you’ve got to re-establish yourself. That’s my perspective no matter how I play.”

Curry’s backcourt mate Klay Thompson dropped 26 points, adding three steals and a pair of blocks.

The Blazers closed the third quarter with an 18-7 run to cut Golden State’s lead to seven, but the Warriors commanded the fourth quarter, outscoring their opponents 39-23.

“Steph got free and had a big night,” Golden State head coach Steve Kerr said, according to ESPN. “And carried us at times, and obviously, that was a big part of the game.

“I also thought the key stretch for us was the first five minutes of the fourth quarter. You know, they made it a six- or seven-point game to start the fourth. Portland made a really good run at the end of the third, and our bench came in, did a fantastic job getting us the lead back up to about 12 or so, before we went back to our starters. So, great job by our bench.”

The Blazers shot just 36.1 percent from the field and 25 percent from deep, and lost the turnover battle 21-14.

“I think we played a terrible game and we still had a chance going into the fourth quarter, so we need to tighten some things up and look forward to the game on Thursday,” Portland guard CJ McCollum said, per AP.

Warriors star forward Kevin Durant hasn’t played since he suffered a right calf injury in Game 5 of the previous round. He’s scheduled to be re-evaluated hours before tip-off of Game 2.

“I know he’s just dying to get out there on the court,” Thompson said, according to ESPN. “But we definitely feel his energy and can’t wait ’til he comes back. We miss him.”