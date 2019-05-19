Bucks vs Raptors Game 3 Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

You can watch the Raptors vs Bucks Game 3 online without cable via a free trial of FuboTV right here. More information about FuboTV and other live stream options can be found below

The Milwaukee Bucks will visit the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals on Sunday.

Bucks vs Raptors Game 3 Preview

The Bucks punched Toronto in the mouth to start Game 2, opening an 18-point lead late in the first quarter en route to a 125-103 victory and a 2-0 series lead.

“The beginning kind of set us in a real bad spot,” Raptors center Marc Gasol said, according to The Associated Press. “We couldn’t get a grip of the game early on.”

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo notched 30 points, 17 rebounds, and a pair of blocks, all team highs, to go with five assists and a steal.

“I’m beyond fortunate to have Giannis,” Bucks head coach coach Mike Budenholzer said, according to ESPN. “He’s incredible, and then you’re like, ‘Wow, I think he can be even better.’

“The great part about Giannis is, he wants to be better. And we’re coaching him and we’re on him, and we think he can be doing more, and he just soaks it up. It’s just so unique to have a player like that, that just wants to be great, and you feel like he has more.”

Three Bucks scored at least 13 points off the bench — forward Ersan Ilyasova (17), guard Malcolm Brogdon (14), and guard George Hill (13) — as their second unit outscored that of the Raptors 54-39.

“It’s amazing,” Antetokounmpo said of his squad’s depth, per ESPN. “It’s so nice seeing guys come into the game being mentally prepared, setting the tone for the whole team and just playing hard.

“On this team, any given night, guys can step up. … This is the beauty of basketball. This is the beauty of our team, that we trust one another.”

In a nail-biting Game 1, Brogdon outscored Toronto’s bench unit by himself, 15-12.

“Well, the thing is, that’s the beauty about our team,” Ilyasova said after Game 2, according to ESPN. “Everybody wants to look at the bench. We have a deep bench, and the whole season we rely on each other. Obviously, in this game, we kind of learned a lesson from Game 1 and everybody just from the gates was ready, and especially the bench.

“I think the starting five set the tone, and we have to just do the same thing.”

Raptors star Kawhi Leonard led all participants with 31 points on 10-of-18 shooting in Game 2, securing eight rebounds and adding a pair of assists and a block.

“We get to go back home and protect our home court, like they did these last two games,” Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry said, per AP. “We’ve got a chance to go home, protect home court and do what we’re supposed to do.”