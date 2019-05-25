Bucks vs Raptors Game 6 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

You can watch a live stream of the Bucks vs Raptors via a free trial of FuboTV right here. More information about FuboTV and other live stream options can be found below

Bucks vs Raptors Game 6 Preview

The Raptors overcame a 12-point deficit in the second half of Game 5 to claim a 105-99 victory. Star forward Kawhi Leonard scored a game-high 35 points on 11-of-25 shooting and dished a team-high nine assists.

“I’m not afraid of the moment,” Leonard said, according to The Associated Press. “This is what I work out for in the summer. I’m just trying to win. It’s a matter of me being aggressive and don’t shy away from anything.”

Leonard, who earned NBA Finals MVP honors when his San Antonio Spurs bested the Miami Heat in 2012, is averaging 31.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per contest in the 2019 postseason.

“He has been unbelievable in the playoffs with the Spurs as well,” Raptors head coach Nick Nurse said, per AP. “I can only say that he’s been really good. He gets stronger as the fourth wears on. He wants the ball and he wants to make the plays and he seems to be making the right plays. You’re almost shocked when he pulls up at 15 feet and it doesn’t go in. He’s playing at both ends.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 24 points to lead the Bucks, adding six boards and as many assists.

Milwaukee won the first two games of the series before dropping three straight. They lost consecutive games just once during the regular season, and entered the series having suffered just one defeat in the 2019 playoffs.

“We’re not gonna fold,” Antetokounmpo said, according to ESPN. “We’re the best team in the league. We’re gonna go in, give it everything we got. We can’t fold. We’re gonna come back to Milwaukee being pissed.”

He added: “I just want to win. I think we had a chance to win it, but we didn’t. Obviously, I’m pissed. I am not gonna lie to you. We got two more games to go.”

In his fourth postseason, Antetokounmpo is averaging 25.9 points, 12.4 rebounds, 4.9 assists, and 1.9 blocks per contest.

“One thing about Giannis, he’s been playing his ass off,” Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry said, per ESPN. “I would never blame Giannis for anything. Sometimes shots are just missed, turnovers happen, it’s the game. Why does there have to be blame? Giannis is going to be [one of] the best one, two or three players in the league for the next 10 years.”