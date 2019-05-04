Canelo vs Jacobs Live Stream: How to Watch Online

You can sign up for DAZN and watch Canelo vs Jacobs right here. More information can be found below

Canelo vs Jacobs Preview

After a notably cordial few weeks between between the fighters, sparks finally flew when Canelo (51-1-2, 35 KOs) and Jacobs (35-2, 29 KO) went forehead-to-forehead during Friday night’s weigh-in. Canelo got a shove in before both fighters were held back by their camps.

“I see fear, and that was fear right there what he did,” Canelo said afterward through a translator, according to The Guardian. “For me and my people, my team and for my fans, it’s very important [to win]. This is the challenge we have, but I’m ready for it, and we’re going to win.”

Oh yeah, both fighters made weight, too — Canelo at 159.5 pounds and Jacobs at 160.

“Emotions flying high. I ain’t never backed down from a challenge in my life,” Jacobs said, per The Guardian. “I’m from Brownsville [in Brooklyn, New York]. I never did, and I never will. Listen, this is the opportunity of a lifetime. I feel like I’m the best middleweight in the world, and that motherfucker right there, he gonna get it. … Let’s do this Saturday night! Period! Bumping me with that big-ass head, it’s time to put on.”

The WBC, WBA, and lineal titles, owned by Canelo, and the IBF title, owned by Jacobs, are on the line.

“I’ve never seen Canelo Alvarez react like that before. It was surprising,” Jacobs’ promoter Eddie Hearn told Sky Sports. “I think they both instigated it, to be honest with you, but it surprised me that Canelo even wanted to engage like that. You saw it a little bit in the [Gennady Golovkin rematch], but this seemed like a more fiery Canelo Alvarez.

“I don’t know if that’s good news or bad news for Danny Jacobs, but he’s definitely rattled. Whether that ups his performance or makes him nervous, I don’t know, but it’s a nice little twist and a nice edge to this very important fight tomorrow night.”

Earlier in the week, Jacobs told Fight Hub TV he expected to win via knockout: “I still envision that, absolutely. And I think it’s a strong possibility. I mean, you guys know that if I have a guy hurt I know how to get him out of there. My record speaks for itself so I know how to go in there and get the job done. But Canelo Alvarez deserves respect because he’s a champion and his offensive onslaught is through the roof. I’ve always admitted that but I also just think I’m the better fighter and I can be better that night if I use my best attributes. I’m not going in there looking for the knockout, see that’s the difference.”