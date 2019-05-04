Canelo vs Jacobs Undercard Live Stream: How to Watch

Before Saul “Canelo” Alvarez faces Daniel Jacobs in one of the most anticipated fights of the year on Saturday night in Las Vegas, there will be a number of compelling undercard fights, including a world title bout between John Ryder and rising prospect Bilal Akkawy.

Canelo vs Jacobs Undercard Preview

The most compelling undercard fights features Britain’s John Ryder vs Australia’s Bilal Akkawy for the interim WBA world super middleweight title. Ryder was originally scheduled to face David Lemeiux, but the Canadian was forced to cancel after suffering a right hand injury during training.

Losing the popular Lemieux was an unfortunate blow to the card, but it opens an opportunity for a compelling young boxer in Akkawy.

The 25-year-old has bulldozed his way through the competition, going 20-0-1 with 16 knockouts thus far. He has a long-time relationship with former world champion Billy Dib, and he recently began training with Eddy Reynoso, Canelo’s main trainer.

The arrow is clearly pointing up for Akkawy.

“Bilal Akkawy is on the cusp of greatness,” Dib said. “There’s a lot of great talent out there like the Maloney brothers (Andrew and Jason) and my younger brother Yousef – there’s a lot of good talent – but right now Bilal Akkawy is right on the cusp.

“We’ve gotta put all our attention on him and he’s gotta carry the flag. This is a big, big thing – he’s fighting for the championship of the world – and this is going to open up many, many doors for the kid.”

Ryder, though, represents easily the toughest test of Akkawy’s young career. The 30-year-old is 27-4-0 (15 KO’s) and has picked up three straight knockout wins against solid opponents (Patrick Nielsen, Jamie Cox, Andrey Sirotkin) since a loss to Rocky Fielding in April of 2017.

Per the oddsmakers, Ryder is a slight favorite to take home the title.

That’s one of two world title fights on the undercard Saturday night, as Joseph “JoJo” Diaz is set to take on Freddy Fonseca for the WBA gold super featherweight title.

Diaz picked up the first defeat of his career against Gary Russell Jr. last May, but he responded by beating Jesus Rojas in August for the WBA world featherweight title. He then stepped up to super featherweight in February, picking up the unanimous decision victory over Charles Huerta.

As for Fonseca, this is a massive opportunity for the 27-year-old who has yet to fight in the United States in his professional career. This marks a clear step up in competition for him, but it also provides the stage necessary for him to advance his career.

“Freddy thank you for coming down from Nicaragua but you are going to go home with two black eyes,” Diaz warned.

Other fights on the undercard include: Lamont Roach vs Jonathan Oquendo, Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs Mauricio Herrera, Sadam Ali vs Anthony Young and Francisco Esparza vs Aram Avagyan.

