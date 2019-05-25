Celtic vs Hearts Live Stream: How to Watch Scottish Cup Final in US

Celtic FC and Heart of Midlothian FC will meet in the Scottish Cup final at Hampden Park in Glasgow on Saturday.

In the United States, the match will start at 10 a.m. ET. It won’t be on TV anywhere in the US, but you can watch a live stream of the match on ESPN+, the streaming service from ESPN that includes various live sports, all the 30-for-30 documentaries, and other original, exclusive content.

You can start a free trial of ESPN+ right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Celtic vs Hearts on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the ESPN app.

If you can’t watch live, the match is available to be watched on-demand via ESPN+, as well.

2019 Scottish Cup Final Preview

Celtic are pursuing an unprecedented third consecutive Scottish treble; they bested Aberdeen for the League Cup in December and clinched the Scottish Premiership title on May 4, with another win over the Dons.

“We need to take some time, even the supporters, to take stock and enjoy the moment,” Celtic interim manager Neil Lennon said after his side sealed the league title with two weeks remaining in the season, according to The Associated Press. “This is eight titles — it has not been done for a very long time.

“So it is a special group of players and the fans should engage in that and not think about nine and 10.”

The organization asked Lennon to take the reins midseason, when Brendan Rodgers departed for Leicester City.

“It’s wonderful. Great moment for the players and the supporters, they are the most important people,” Lennon said after the 3-0 victory over Aberdeen, according to Reuters.

“They gave me the heebie-jeebies there for a little bit today but we were magnificent in the second half.

“I’ve got to pay Brendan a huge amount of credit, because of the foundations that he laid.

“For me to be standing here as interim manager, or any kind of manager on a day that we win the title, is very special for me and my family.”

Under Lennon, the Bhoys won 10 and drew three times in league play to finish the season with 27 victories, six draws, and five losses.

“Look I’m here to do a job and I’ve done it,” Lennon added, per AP. “Externally it looked easy but internally it was tough. There was a lot of discontent around the place and confusion, and I’m thankful to my staff for helping me through what was a difficult period.”

Standing between Celtic and yet another treble are a Hearts squad that finished the Scottish Premiership season sixth out of 12 sides.

Austrian midfielder Peter Haring is expected to return to the pitch from a groin injury that’s kept him out since Hearts’ victory over Inverness in the sides’ Scottish Cup semi-final on April 13.

“If you finish the season with a trophy it’s always good, no matter what happened before,” Haring said, according to the Daily Record.

“Saturday will be a very special day for all of us. First of all we have to enjoy it. We are really looking forward to it. We just need to put in everything we can to win.”