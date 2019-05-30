Florida vs OSU Softball Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

You can watch a live stream of Florida vs Oklahoma State and all WCWS games via a free trial of PlayStation Vue right here. More information about PS Vue and other live stream options can be found below

Florida vs Oklahoma State Preview

The Gators (44-15) are pursuing their third national title — head coach Tim Walton guided Florida to consecutive titles in 2014 and 2015.

They went 12-12 in SEC play, but claimed the conference tournament title, winning four straight as part of what’s now a 10-1 stretch.

In the super regionals, junior outfielder Jaimie Hoover hit a walk-off RBI single with two outs in the eighth inning of a rubber game with Tennessee to push Florida into their third straight College World Series and 10th overall.

“That feeling is unbelievable, I am so happy I could do that for my team,” Hoover said, according to the Florida athletics website.

Florida ranks 12th in Division I with a team-wide ERA of 1.75. Senior righty Kelly Barnhill’s 1.45 ERA is the 22nd-best mark in the nation. She threw every pitch in the Gators’ three-game set with Tennessee.

“Kelly pitched well and we had a couple of moments there where Tennessee put a scare into us, but I’ll give our team credit,” Walton told the Florida athletics website after the 2-1 victory in the series’ final tilt.

He added: “Obviously Kelly Barnhill was Kelly Barnhill and did Kelly Barnhill things today, so I’m really proud of her. It is the second time now, in two weeks that she has been able to propel us to something. We need both offense and defense, but from a pitching standpoint, she did an amazing job.”

The Cowgirls (44-15) upset fourth-seeded Florida State in three games in the super regionals to reach their eighth College World Series and their first since 2011. The program is seeking its first ever national title.

Oklahoma State is the only World Series team not ranked in the top 50 in ERA (2.75, 62nd in Division I) or batting average (.292, 55th).

The lowest remaining seed in the tournament at No. 13, the Cowgirls wanted to meet the Gators in the first round, according to senior Taylor Lynch.

Florida eliminated Oklahoma State in the 2017 regional finals after the Cowgirls claimed a 1-0 victory in the series opener.

“I am going to be honest,” Lynch said, per the Stillwater News Press. “We wanted Florida.”

She added: “We know a little bit about them and a couple of us played them a few years ago and we know how to be successful off of Kelly (Barnhill). Not taking anything away from that program and what they have done, they are obviously a successful program and very well coached and grateful we got some of that here. The most important game is the next one and it happens to be them, we are ready to take it to them.”