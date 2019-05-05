Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 4 Live Stream in the U.S., UK, India & Around the World

Now that one of the most hyped episodes of Game of Thrones is past, fans are wondering what’s next for the last three episodes of the final season. Season 8 Episode 4 is airing at 9 p.m. Eastern today, May 5, 2019 (or 2 a.m. in the UK on May 6 simultaneously.) If you’re wanting to watch the fourth episode via live stream, we have details below for different parts of the world. You’ll likely want to catch tonight’s episode live so you can avoid as many spoilers as possible. (This article will have spoilers from last week’s episode at the end.)

First, we’ll look at options commonly available in the United States and then move on to other countries.

Amazon Prime’s HBO Channel

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch live and on-demand HBO content here through the HBO Amazon Channel, which also comes with a free 7-day trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the HBO channel, you can then watch the show either live as it airs or on-demand anytime after. With either option, you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

Hulu

Whether you already have Hulu or you want to sign up for a new subscription, HBO is available as an add-on to either Hulu or Hulu with Live TV.

Once signed up, you can watch the show live as it airs, or you can watch it on-demand anytime after. With either option, you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 (on-demand only), Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

PlayStation Vue

Whether you already have PlayStation Vue or you want to start a free 5-day trial of PlayStation Vue, you can watch live and on-demand HBO content through the HBO add-on, which comes with a free 7-day trial.

Once signed up, you can watch the show either live as it airs or on-demand anytime after. With either option, you can watch your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

Additional Options

HBO Now is HBO’s standalone streaming service and provides all of HBO’s programming via the internet. The service costs $14.99 per month — but it offers a seven-day free trial. You must cancel before the end of the trial to avoid charges. To use the service, download the HBO Now App on your phone or tablet. It’s available in the App Store, Google Play store and Amazon Appstore, and more.

(By the way, if you watch on HBO Now, you might get to start watching about three minutes before everyone else. The episodes typically premiere about 8:57 p.m. Eastern on HBO Now, but you might want to start refreshing around 8:55 p.m. Eastern.)

If you have a cable subscription that includes HBO, you can stream via HBO GO.

How To Live Stream in the UK

While viewers in the U.S. can watch at 9 p.m. Eastern on May 5 on TV or online, UK viewers will be tuning in for a live viewing at 2 a.m. on Monday, May 6. However, if that’s a little too late for you, the episode will air again the night of May 6 at 9 p.m. BST, so you might just want to wait until the evening premiere in the UK.

Game of Thrones will air in the UK on Sky Atlantic rather than HBO. You can’t stream from HBO if you’re in the UK, but you can stream live at 2 a.m. BST in the UK with NOW TV, which is Sky’s stand-alone streaming service. The app can be watched on a range of devices, including PlayStation and Xbox consoles, Roku, Chromecast, Apple TV, PC or Mac, EETV, Youview, and more. Up to four devices can be activated on NOW TV. You can also watch the show later after it is live streamed via NOW TV or stream it again at 9 p.m. on May 6 when it airs in the UK a second time on Sky Atlantic.

If you have a Sky subscription, you can also use SKY GO to stream the episode, which will stream simultaneously with the live TV broadcast.

If you’re in the UK and you don’t have a Sky subscription, you can get a seven-day free trial of NOW TV and then pay £7.99 a month to access the rest of the season as it airs.

Meanwhile in Germany, the episode will air at 3 a.m. on May 6.

How to Live Stream in Canada

Your best option is watching the new Game of Thrones episodes on Crave, which will air the episodes at the same time that they’re airing in the U.S. on May 5. The only downside is that you will need to pay for an HBO package on top of the Crave price to watch. This is the first time that Canadians have been able to stream Game of Thrones legally without a cable subscription.

How To Live Stream in Australia

If you’re in Australia, your option for live streaming is using Foxtel Go. This service is available only to residential or Foxtel subscribers in Australia. But with it, you can stream simultaneously with the live TV broadcast on Foxtel. You can use this service on your browser, Google Play, or the Apple App Store. The fourth episode will stream on May 6.

How To Live Stream in Sweden, Norway, Denmark & Finland

If you’re in Sweden, Norway, Denmark or Finland, you can live stream using HBO Nordic. This service is only available to Residential or Nordic subscribers in the above areas. The episodes will stream with subtitles simultaneously with the live TV broadcast.

How To Live Stream in India

Your option in India is Hotstar. This is India’s video streaming service and it will air episodes simultaneously to the TV broadcast. The fourth episode will air on May 6.

Remember, none of these streaming options are likely to affect much when it comes to whether or not a show is too dark, like many complained about Episode 3. That has to do with the compression necessary to stream the episode. If you thought Episode 3 was too dark, a downloaded version from iTunes after the season is over or a Blu-Ray version will likely have much higher quality. However, some viewers have suggested changing TV settings to Game mode (if available) and that might help.

Some favorite characters were lost at the end of Episode 3, and it’s likely that we will spend some time celebrating a great victory while also mourning the loss of those characters. Theon is gone, and that’s going to hit Sansa hard. Jorah died protecting Dany, and she will likely still be mourning his death since he’s been a close part of her life throughout the series. With Lyanna gone too, the entire House Mormont is now gone. Beric died saving Arya after he was resurrected numerous times. Edd Tollett, the Night King, and Ice Viserion are also gone, along with Melisandre. Hordes of Dothraki and Unsullied died protecting Winterfell, and I hope this is addressed properly in the next episode. But through all the grief, it will also be time to move on to the next great conflict — Cersei at King’s Landing.

READ NEXT: Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 3 Brightened