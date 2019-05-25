Haney vs Moran Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Lightweight boxers Devin Haney and Antonio Moran will touch gloves at MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland, on Saturday.

Haney vs Moran Preview

Haney is one of the division’s rising stars.

The 20-year-old from San Francisco claimed the vacant WBC International and WBO Inter-Continental lightweight titles when he bested Xolisani Ndongeni of South Africa via unanimous decision in January to improve to 21-0 (13 knockouts).

“There’s nothing to stop me from getting to number one, it’s just time,” Haney recently told Boxing Scene. “Timing is everything and my time is going to come. I am only 20 years old, the other Lightweights out there better catch me now because I am only going to get stronger and faster so the top guys need to fight me now.

“Boxing is something that I love so it doesn’t feel like a job to me, but the job is not done, I want to be a multi-weight champion and I want to rule the sport as a pound-for-pound star. When I am the face of boxing down the line, who knows what will happen, but right now those big goals are keeping me motivated.

“Getting the fights I want has been a challenge, a lot of guys have turned me down, saying there’s no point or not making enough money, so that’s been a real challenge. It’s me versus me, when I am in the gym I am so far ahead of a lot of guys that it’s me challenging myself, pushing myself, seeing how far I can go rather than seeing how far I can outrun another guy – how fast can I push myself?

“The landscape is very interesting right now. A World title is very important to me, over money and anything else, being World champion is the ultimate goal. To be a World ruler at 20 would be history, the youngest in the game. My ring IQ at my age is crazy, I’m able to adapt and adjust, I’ve been in there with so many great fighters like Floyd Mayweather, Shawn Porter, Amir Khan, and I’m able to adjust.”

Moran, a 26-year-old out of Mexico City, is 24-3 with 17 knockouts. He’s coming off a December TKO victory over countryman Victor Alejandro Zuniga.

“I feel great coming into this fight (with Haney), I’ve had two months to prepare for this showdown,” Moran said, according to Fight News. “My experience will play a huge factor in this fight. I have fought on the biggest stage and proven I belong at the top. I am by far the best opponent Haney has faced and on May 25th I will come out victorious!”